Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 â€˜Heâ€™s innocentâ€ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

â€˜Heâ€™s innocentâ€™: Court acquits Odisha man after 21 years of imprisonment

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Pradhan, a resident of Kantapada village in Ganjam district, was arrested in November 1997 in connection with the killing of a woman.
The Orissa High Court has acquitted a man in a murder case after he spent 21 years and nine months behind the bars. (Representational Image)
 The Orissa High Court has acquitted a man in a murder case after he spent 21 years and nine months behind the bars. (Representational Image)

Cuttack:Â  The Orissa High Court has acquitted a man in a murder case after he spent 21 years and nine months behind the bars.

The high court has ordered immediate release of Sadhu Pradhan from jail.

 

Pradhan, a resident of Kantapada village in Ganjam district, was arrested in November 1997 in connection with the killing of a woman.

A district court sentenced him to life imprisonment in August 1999.

He was also booked for theft as some ornaments of the victim were not found when her body was fished out of a village canal. Pradhan was, however, absolved of the theft charge in the trial court.

His appeal against the trial court verdict was pending in the high court and a division bench of justices S K Mishra and A K Mishra concluded the hearing in July.

In its verdict delivered on Monday, the bench acquitted Pradhan, holding that the trial court had committed an error in not appreciating the evidence in the proper perspective.

The high court observed that the prosecution had failed in ascertaining the motive behind the killing.

...
Tags: odisha high court, murder, jail, acquitted
Location: India, Odisha, Kataka (Cuttack)


Latest From Nation

The top court said it would hear on August 26 the pleas filed by Chidambaram challenging the high court's August 20 order. (Photo: File)

INX Media case: Chidambaram asked Peter, Indrani to take care of Karti, ED tells SC

Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition. (Photo: PTI)

Ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley's health deteriorates: Sources

The rescue and release of crocodiles is being done by the district forest department in coordination with Wildlife SOS and Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA). (Photo: File)

Gujarat: 52 crocodiles rescued in Vadodara after floods

Patil was at the receiving end of people's wrath last week after he snapped at a person who was raising his grievances in flood-affected Kolhapur district and asked him to request for facilities. (Photo: File)

India will run as per wishes of Hindu majority: Maharashtra BJP chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

â€˜Unbelievableâ€™: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husbandâ€™s love towards her. (Representational Image)
 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INX Media case: Chidambaram asked Peter, Indrani to take care of Karti, ED tells SC

The top court said it would hear on August 26 the pleas filed by Chidambaram challenging the high court's August 20 order. (Photo: File)

Ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley's health deteriorates: Sources

Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat: 52 crocodiles rescued in Vadodara after floods

The rescue and release of crocodiles is being done by the district forest department in coordination with Wildlife SOS and Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA). (Photo: File)

2 dead, 5 injured in Maharashtra building collapse; rescue ops continue

The incident occurred at a four-storey building in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi. Rescue operations continue at the building collapse site in Bhiwandi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Man spends 20 years in jail, acquitted by Odisha High Court

The HC argued that since the judgement was pronounced on the basis of witness of a child during the trial, it nullified the order of Berhampur Second Class Additional District Judge court which had pronounced life imprisonment to Sadhu. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham