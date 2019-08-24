Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 Ex-finance minister ...
Ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley's health deteriorates: Sources

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 8:49 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Arun Jaitley was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.
Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The health of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is admitted to AIIMS, deteriorated on Friday, hospital sources said.

Arun Jaitley was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on Arun Jaitley's health since August 10.

 

Several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Jaitley's health and meet his family members.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Arun Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health.

In May this year, Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Arun Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, all india institute of medical sciences
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


