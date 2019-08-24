Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 CPM goes soft on Sab ...
CPM goes soft on Sabarimala temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 24, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 2:33 am IST
The change in party’s stand comes in the wake of the feedback received during house visits conducted by party leaders in July end.
The CPM state committee admitted that a section of traditional supporters of LDF especially women had moved away from the party on the Sabarimala issue.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided not to campaign aggressively for the entry of young women in Sabarimala temple on the basis of Supreme Court verdict.

The party has toned down its previous position. It wants to go forward respecting the feelings of the believers. Though the CPM has reiterated that it was in favour of Supreme Court verdict, the party will not take a proactive stand for the entry of women as it had done last year.

 

The change in party’s stand comes in the wake of the feedback received during house visits conducted by party leaders in July end. A section of people had vented their anger against the undue haste shown by CPM in implementing the Supreme Court verdict. They felt the government could have taken all sections on board and discussed the issue extensively instead of implementing it instantly.

The CPM state committee admitted that a section of traditional supporters of LDF especially women had moved away from the party on the Sabarimala issue. Many of them voted against LDF in the last Lok sabha polls. The party is making all efforts to bring them back to it fold.

“Our political opponents succeeded in creating misunderstanding among the devotees that the CPM was against them,” Mr Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state secretary said.  “The BJP and Congress gave false promise if elected they would bring law to protect the customs of Sabarimala temple. But after coming to power union law minister said the centre cannot circumvent Supreme Court by bringing an ordinance,” Mr Balakrishnan added.

The party has given green signal to members to take active part in religious functions and events at local level.  The party has not denied permission to its functionaries to take part in church, temple and mosque programmes. They need to interact with devotees closely.

The extremist Hindu outfits led by RSS and Muslim extremist outfits led by Jamat-e-Islami and SDPI were increasing their influence in the state. If parties like CPM stay away completely from the religious places, such spaces will be taken over by extremist elements.

Kodiyeri said while the CPM main functionaries have to adhere to party’s conduct conduct, there is no such restriction on party supporters and sympathizers. “Our member ship is five lakh while the votes that we received in Lok Sabha polls were 71 lakh. Can anyone say these are all non believers ?” he asked.

Tags: cpm, sabarimala temple, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


