Bihar Independent MLA Anant Singh sent to judicial custody

ANI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 9:58 am IST
This comes after Anant Singh, earlier in the day, surrendered in Delhi's Saket Court in connection with the case.
During the proceedings in the Saket court, Pratap directed the police to collect all information in the case against Anant Singh.
 During the proceedings in the Saket court, Pratap directed the police to collect all information in the case against Anant Singh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bihar Independent MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh was on Friday sent to judicial custody for the night in connection with the recovery of AK-47 and 26 rounds of live ammunition from his residence in Patna.

This comes after Anant Singh, earlier in the day, surrendered in Delhi's Saket Court in connection with the case.

 

Bihar Police will complete other processes on Saturday in the FIR lodged against him in the AK-47 case.

Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Harun Pratap referred the case of Singh to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) or Duty MM court for the decision on taking him to Bihar on transit remand.

During the proceedings in the Saket court, Pratap directed the police to collect all information in the case against Anant Singh.

Singh had been absconding for the last few days after an FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act, following a raid at his residence in which an AK-47 and 26 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

Earlier, the MLA had shared a video stating he will surrender before the court and not before Bihar Police.

...
