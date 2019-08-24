Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 After reports of ter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert

ANI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Security has been beefed up by the police at various famous pilgrim centres like Tirumala, Srikalahasti, and Kanipakam.
A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)
Chittoor: Amid reports of terrorist intrusion in Tamil Nadu, the police forces in Chittoor district have been put on high alert.

The Chittoor police have intensified search operations in Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu bordering areas like Nagari, Chittoor, Palamaneru, Kuppam, etc.

 

Moreover, security has been beefed up by the police at various famous pilgrim centres like Tirumala, Srikalahasti, and Kanipakam.

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday.

The police have also alerted people and urged them to inform if suspicious any activity is observed in the area.

On Friday, security was beefed up in Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states after intelligence report warned that six terrorists have infiltrated Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, a general red alert has been sounded in the state.

The police have deployed 10 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) at strategic locations as a precautionary measure.

And almost 2,000 police personnel have been deployed for securing the city.

Tags: tamil nadu, high alert
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


