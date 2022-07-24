Yellow warnings in Telangana, rains appear to be receding

Hyderabad will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains or thundershowers and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the next 48 hours. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Many areas in the state received extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Departments (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains or thunderstorms are very likely to occur at most places over the state.

Yellow warning with heavy rains at isolated places has been issued for the cities of Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem, Peddapalli and Jayshankar.

The city will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains or thundershowers and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature predicted is 27º Celsius and the minimum temperature 20.8º Celsius. Relative humidity is expected to be 88 per cent and rainfall of 84.6 mm was expected for the next 48 hours in the city.