Stranded agricultural workers rescued in Mahabubabad as rains hit daily life

Warangal: Heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday hit normal life in Mahabubabad district, as 23 agricultural workers were stranded due to flooding of Suryapet due to the overflow of Palair Wagu and had to be rescued by NDRF teams. Besides, one person is suspected to have died after being swept away by the floodwaters, while vehicular movement stopped as roads were inundated and bridges were submerged.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Dornakal MLA Redya Naik, district collector K. Shashanka and additional SP Yogesh Goutham undertook a ground-level review on Saturday.

Rathod handed over aid or Rs 5,000 and 10 kilograms of rice to flood-hit families, assuring further help by the state government.

At Arnapally village of Kesamudram mandal, the police established barricades and prevented vehicular movement due to the submergence of low-lying bridges.

Shashanka also visited the village and appealed to people to stay home and not venture out during the rains. He also advised people not to cross culverts and submerged roads as they might pose a risk to their lives.

He asked people to contact the control centre set up in the collectorate, by dialling 7995074803, for flood emergencies.

Meanwhile, minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited Kantaipalem village in Thorrur mandal and assured the family of one Yakiah Goud, who was washed away by the floods, of deploying NDRF teams to find him.