  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2022 Rains pound northern ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rains pound northern TS; dams on Godavari fill up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 24, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2022, 6:50 am IST
The Musi river flows in full force after water was released from the reservoir upstream on account of heavy rains. (P. Surendra/DC)
 The Musi river flows in full force after water was released from the reservoir upstream on account of heavy rains. (P. Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: Rains continued to lash several parts of the state on Sunday, especially in northern Telangana where Nirmal district received 4.52 cm of rainfall on Sunday. There were no reports of loss of life.

Jagtial district recorded the second highest rainfall of 4.24 cm followed by Adilabad (3.44 cm), Nizamabad (3.22 cm), Asifabad (3.04 cm), Mancherial (2.84 cm), Kothagudem (2.46 cm), Mulugu (1.76 cm), Karimnagar (1.72 cm) and Khammam (1.64 cm).

All projects in the Godavari basin were full, and gates were being opened to release water downstream.

Officials lifted 18 gates of Sriramsagar project after it became full and continued to receive inflows of 82,740 cusecs on Sunday. The water level was 1,087 ft against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,091 ft.

The Yellampalli project received even higher inflows of 2.2 lakh cusecs, forcing officials to release 2.48 lakh cusecs downstream. Water stood at 478 ft in the project against the FRL of 485 ft.

Lower Manair project received inflows of 23,284 cusecs and officials released 46,064 cusecs downstream. The Nizamsagar project received inflows of 56,500 cusecs and officials released 56,500 cusecs downstream.

In the Krishna basin, the Srisailam project received huge inflows of 1.21 lakh cusecs forcing officials to lift gates to release 1.11 lakh cusecs on Sunday after the project attained 882 ft against the FRL of 885 ft. The outflows from the Jurala project contributed to the huge inflows to Srisailam.

Jurala received 42,000 cusecs inflows. Officials released 46,793 cusecs downstream after the project attained water level of 1041 ft against the FRL of 1,045 ft.

The release of Srisailam water contributed to inflows to the Nagarjunasagar project which received 58,417 cusecs. Nagarjunasagar attained water level of 542 ft against the FRL of 5,90 ft. The inflows also resulted in medium irrigation projects across Telangana brimming with water.

...
Tags: rains lash northern telangana, sriramsagar project full, telangana floods
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Telangana rains: People living in low-lying areas move to safety
Polavaram had scant impact on Bhadrachalam floods: Study
Godavari floods: Over 12K houses damaged

Latest From Nation

Marketing guru Prahlad Kakkar (Twitter)

Prahlad Kakkar underscores value of building brand images

Floodwater released from Nizamsagar project to downstream of river Manjeera on Sunday. — DC

After 3 decades, Nizamsagar at full capacity in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

BJP chief ministers brief PM Modi on impact of schemes

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of demitting office, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Got full cooperation, says Kovind in his final address



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on Monday followed by 21 gun salute

President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi, Friday, July 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

Amit Shah urges people to hoist national flag at home between August 13 and 15

Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah during the launch of the e-FIR system in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->