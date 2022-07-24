Rains pound northern TS; dams on Godavari fill up

The Musi river flows in full force after water was released from the reservoir upstream on account of heavy rains. (P. Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: Rains continued to lash several parts of the state on Sunday, especially in northern Telangana where Nirmal district received 4.52 cm of rainfall on Sunday. There were no reports of loss of life.

Jagtial district recorded the second highest rainfall of 4.24 cm followed by Adilabad (3.44 cm), Nizamabad (3.22 cm), Asifabad (3.04 cm), Mancherial (2.84 cm), Kothagudem (2.46 cm), Mulugu (1.76 cm), Karimnagar (1.72 cm) and Khammam (1.64 cm).

All projects in the Godavari basin were full, and gates were being opened to release water downstream.

Officials lifted 18 gates of Sriramsagar project after it became full and continued to receive inflows of 82,740 cusecs on Sunday. The water level was 1,087 ft against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,091 ft.

The Yellampalli project received even higher inflows of 2.2 lakh cusecs, forcing officials to release 2.48 lakh cusecs downstream. Water stood at 478 ft in the project against the FRL of 485 ft.

Lower Manair project received inflows of 23,284 cusecs and officials released 46,064 cusecs downstream. The Nizamsagar project received inflows of 56,500 cusecs and officials released 56,500 cusecs downstream.

In the Krishna basin, the Srisailam project received huge inflows of 1.21 lakh cusecs forcing officials to lift gates to release 1.11 lakh cusecs on Sunday after the project attained 882 ft against the FRL of 885 ft. The outflows from the Jurala project contributed to the huge inflows to Srisailam.

Jurala received 42,000 cusecs inflows. Officials released 46,793 cusecs downstream after the project attained water level of 1041 ft against the FRL of 1,045 ft.

The release of Srisailam water contributed to inflows to the Nagarjunasagar project which received 58,417 cusecs. Nagarjunasagar attained water level of 542 ft against the FRL of 5,90 ft. The inflows also resulted in medium irrigation projects across Telangana brimming with water.