Rain repeat floods NH-163, cuts off Mulugu

A 50-foot stretch of NH-163 caved in due to the downpours, cutting off connectivity to Eturnagaram mandal on Saturday. (Photo by arrangement)

Warangal: Amid efforts to return to normalcy from incessant rainfall over the past fortnight, another spell of heavy rains since Friday morning has left Mulugu in the lurch as key roads, including the national highway 163 (NH-163), were inundated.

The NH-163, which connects Mulugu with Eturnagaram and other agency areas, was rendered unusable as a 50-foot stretch on this section was severely inundated.

Besides, the national highway is a key route for thousands who reside in Mangapet, Pasra Kannaigudem, Thadvai, Venkatapur, Wazedu and Rajupet mandals.

The issue was compounded because several bridges were also submerged due to the incessant rains. The issue was especially acute at the Jalagatanchu bridge, as several culverts overflowed.

In an incident, pilgrims on their way to Samakka and Saralamma shrines in Medaram were struck in their car near Pasra due to water overflow. Locals engaged a tractor to tow the vehicle and rescue the passengers.

Officials’ plans to launch a bus service from Warangal to Pasra, through Thadavai and bypassing Mulugu district, were also shelved as the Bambulamarri road between Pasra and Medaram was flooded. Vehicular movement was stopped on this stretch until further notice.

Residents are concerned over key routes being shut, as the NH-163 provides them connectivity to towns and cities for medical treatment and other emergencies. They urged officials to restore connectivity on the route on priority.