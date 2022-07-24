  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2022 Rain repeat floods N ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rain repeat floods NH-163, cuts off Mulugu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Jul 24, 2022, 4:10 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 7:11 am IST
A 50-foot stretch of NH-163 caved in due to the downpours, cutting off connectivity to Eturnagaram mandal on Saturday. (Photo by arrangement)
 A 50-foot stretch of NH-163 caved in due to the downpours, cutting off connectivity to Eturnagaram mandal on Saturday. (Photo by arrangement)

Warangal: Amid efforts to return to normalcy from incessant rainfall over the past fortnight, another spell of heavy rains since Friday morning has left Mulugu in the lurch as key roads, including the national highway 163 (NH-163), were inundated.

The NH-163, which connects Mulugu with Eturnagaram and other agency areas, was rendered unusable as a 50-foot stretch on this section was severely inundated.

Besides, the national highway is a key route for thousands who reside in Mangapet, Pasra Kannaigudem, Thadvai, Venkatapur, Wazedu and Rajupet mandals.

The issue was compounded because several bridges were also submerged due to the incessant rains. The issue was especially acute at the Jalagatanchu bridge, as several culverts overflowed.

In an incident, pilgrims on their way to Samakka and Saralamma shrines in Medaram were struck in their car near Pasra due to water overflow. Locals engaged a tractor to tow the vehicle and rescue the passengers.

Officials’ plans to launch a bus service from Warangal to Pasra, through Thadavai and bypassing Mulugu district, were also shelved as the Bambulamarri road between Pasra and Medaram was flooded. Vehicular movement was stopped on this stretch until further notice.

Residents are concerned over key routes being shut, as the NH-163 provides them connectivity to towns and cities for medical treatment and other emergencies. They urged officials to restore connectivity on the route on priority.

...
Tags: telangana news, telangana rains, telangana floods, eturnagaram, nh-163
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Regional Director of World Health Organization's South-East Asia Region Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh (ANI)

Delhi man with no history of foreign travel tests positive for monkeypox

Hyderabad MP Asaduddi Owaisi — Twitter

Noida-based scribe booked for airing Owaisi’s morphed video

Sarwat also touched on the encroachment of Mekasanikunta and Balkapur nala, under survey numbers 285 and 286. — Representational Image/PTITwitter

Govt inaction leading to disappearance of lakes: Petitioner in Mamasanikunta case

Abdullapurmet police seized 30 kilos of ganja from Lavudya Ganesh, a JCB driver, caught smuggling the contraband from the AP-Odisha border. — Pixabay

Drugs smuggling remains high with rise in drug mules



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol. (PTI file photo)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->