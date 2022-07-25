  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2022 Miffed with DME, 200 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Miffed with DME, 2000 TS govt doctors to protest from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jul 25, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2022, 7:18 am IST
The doctors say they have been paid partial amounts of what has been prescribed in the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 The doctors say they have been paid partial amounts of what has been prescribed in the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad: About 2,000 doctors from 17 government hospitals in the state will wear black badges from Monday to protest against several long-standing unresolved issues against the administration.

Members of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) state body unanimously took the decision during an online meeting on Sunday. They claim that they have brought the issue to the notice of the Director of Medical Education (DME) multiple times. They alleged that the DME is harassing those who have raised these issues.

The doctors say they have been paid partial amounts of what has been prescribed in the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale. They have also not received arrears owing to revised pay as per the pay revision commission for 56 months-from January 2016 to August 2020. “The hike amount is about Rs 20, 000-30,000 per month. For 56 months, it comes to around Rs 10lakh-30 lakh,” said one of the doctors.

The TTGDA also says that there have been no general transfers in the last five years due to which many people are stuck in the peripheries. While all state government employees are eligible for emergency leave encashment, they have not been given leaves nor compensated for them.

Regarding harassment by the DME, the association has alleged that DME, Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy targets people who question him by deputing them to a different city. Recently, in Nalgonda, the DME issued a memo over attendance to a faculty who had raised some issues, even though there were no issues with the faculty’s attendance.

The doctors say while there should be two DME posts — one for administration and another for academics, only one person has held the two posts since the formation of the state.

“If the DME won’t change his attitude we will step up our protest. Our fight is not against the government but against him. He is not communicating properly with the government for his own gains,” said another TTGDA member.

The doctors are also planning to meet the DME in person on Tuesday. The meeting on Sunday was attended by TTGDA president Dr Anwar, general secretary Dr. Jalagam Tirupati Rao, vice-president Dr. Kiran Madhala and treasurer Dr. Kiran Prakash.

Meanwhile, the DME said that he had not received any representation from the doctors regarding their claims. He said that the government would try to address the issues as per rules governing them.

...
Tags: salary delay, telangana teaching government doctors association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Marketing guru Prahlad Kakkar (Twitter)

Prahlad Kakkar underscores value of building brand images

Floodwater released from Nizamsagar project to downstream of river Manjeera on Sunday. — DC

After 3 decades, Nizamsagar at full capacity in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

BJP chief ministers brief PM Modi on impact of schemes

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of demitting office, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Got full cooperation, says Kovind in his final address



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on Monday followed by 21 gun salute

President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi, Friday, July 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)

Amit Shah urges people to hoist national flag at home between August 13 and 15

Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah during the launch of the e-FIR system in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->