KCR wants helipads in all flood-affected areas

ADILABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday urged district officials to develop helipads and use them for emergency services, relief measures, airlifting flood victims and other works in flood-affected areas like Kadem, Bhainsa, Nirmal, Asifabad, and Mancherial.

Rao called up minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and asked him to take steps to ensure that officials prepare helipads immediately in view of the flood situation and heavy rains that have been forecast for the next four days. He asked the minister to ensure that government machinery is on alert in all flood-affected areas and at irrigation projects.

It may be recalled that floods inundated Bhainsa town with flood water entering colonies from Gaddennavagu project.

One week ago, a tense situation prevailed at the Kadem dam with heavy inflows into the dam following the heavy rains upstream posing a threat to the very existence of the dam.

Nearly 3,000 people from 24 villages downstream of the Kadem project were shifted to safer places.