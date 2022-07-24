  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2022 KCR wants helipads i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR wants helipads in all flood-affected areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2022, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 1:27 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday urged district officials to develop helipads and use them for emergency services and relief measures. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday urged district officials to develop helipads and use them for emergency services and relief measures. (Photo: Twitter)

ADILABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday urged district officials to develop helipads and use them for emergency services, relief measures, airlifting flood victims and other works in flood-affected areas like Kadem, Bhainsa, Nirmal, Asifabad, and Mancherial.

Rao called up minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and asked him to take steps to ensure that officials prepare helipads immediately in view of the flood situation and heavy rains that have been forecast for the next four days. He asked the minister to ensure that government machinery is on alert in all flood-affected areas and at irrigation projects.

It may be recalled that floods inundated Bhainsa town with flood water entering colonies from Gaddennavagu project.

One week ago, a tense situation prevailed at the Kadem dam with heavy inflows into the dam following the heavy rains upstream posing a threat to the very existence of the dam.

Nearly 3,000 people from 24 villages downstream of the Kadem project were shifted to safer places.

...
Tags: flood victims, flood-affected areas, flood news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 24 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The NH-163, which connects Mulugu with Eturnagaram and other agency areas, was rendered unusable as a 50-foot stretch on this section was severely inundated. (Representational DC Image)

Rain repeat floods NH-163, cuts off Mulugu

The petitioner highlighted the problems faced by residents of Balapur, Meerpet and surrounding areas during the monsoon of 2020, as encroachment of natural drains and waterbodies left no outlet for accumulated rainwater that flooded residences. (Representational Image/Twitter)

PIL seeks action against officials over encroachment of waterbody land in Balapur

News

Villages merged with AP seek return to TS

City police commissioner C. V. Anand reviews the security arrangements at Police Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Police chief visits command control centre, reviews arrangements



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol. (PTI file photo)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->