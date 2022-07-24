  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2022 CM Jagan to visit fl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan to visit flood-hit districts next week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit flood-hit areas of coastal districts and interact with people next week, most likely on July 26, for two days. Various crops in 11,990.48 hectares were damaged in the incessant rains in six districts namely ASR, Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru and two Godavari districts in the state in which horticulture crops were damaged in 8627.71 hectares and agriculture crops in the rest of the area. A total of 3,60,468  people were affected in the six districts.

The Chief Minister has been monitoring the flood-affected districts and giving instructions to the officials to provide relief measures to the affected people. Leaders of various Opposition parties including Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood-affected areas and criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for not visiting the affected areas.

Advisor to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and several YSRC ministers stated that Chief Minister’s visit would disturb the relief, rescue and rehabilitation works hence Jagan would visit after completion of the tasks.

They stated that the Chief Minister reviewed the preparedness of the flood situation with the revenue department, line departments concerned and district collectors on July 13 and further undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected districts on July 15, followed by a review meeting with the revenue department, line departments concerned and collectors of the flood-affected districts.

As many as 347 villages were inundated out of the 465 villages in 54 mandals of six flood-affected districts. The highest number of population affected during the floods was in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema with 1,96,072, while the least affected was Kakinada with 1,243 victims.

About 70,000 people were affected in 228 villages in seven mandals in Alluri Sitharama Raju district while 163 villages were inundated.  As many as 60,000 people were affected in 93 villages in seven mandals in Eluru district while 76 villages were inundated. In West Godavari district, more than 27,000 people were affected in eight mandals. In East Godavari district, about 6,000 people were affected in 13 mandals. The least affected district was Kakinada with 1,243 people affected by floods in two villages of one mandal.

Ten NDRF teams with 217 personnel were deployed for search and rescue operations in six villages besides 11 SDRF teams with 417 personnel in 10 villages. The NDRF teams rescued 182 people and evacuated 3,000 while the SDRF evacuated 6,246 in six affected districts.

AP disaster response & fire services department (APDR&FS) undertook search and rescue operations and relief measures in the flood affected districts. About 1,017 people were rescued from flood-affected areas and 10,531 people evacuated from inundated villages. The APDR&FS also distributed food and essential commodities like rice, dal, oil, onion etc., in the flood-affected areas.

About 8,627 hectares of horticulture crop was damaged while 3,362 hectares agriculture crop was damaged in the flood affecting six districts. The highest 6,405 hectares of horticulture crop was damaged in Ambedkar Konaseema district followed by 1,950 hectares in East Godavari and 260 hectares in West Godavari districts. In Alluri Sitharama Raju district, 1,502 agricultural crops were damaged, followed by 1,145 hectares in East Godavari, 217 hectares in Ambedkar Konaseema, 276 hectares in Eluru and 222 hectares in West Godavari districts during the floods.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, incessant rains, agriculture crops
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 24 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The NH-163, which connects Mulugu with Eturnagaram and other agency areas, was rendered unusable as a 50-foot stretch on this section was severely inundated. (Representational DC Image)

Rain repeat floods NH-163, cuts off Mulugu

The petitioner highlighted the problems faced by residents of Balapur, Meerpet and surrounding areas during the monsoon of 2020, as encroachment of natural drains and waterbodies left no outlet for accumulated rainwater that flooded residences. (Representational Image/Twitter)

PIL seeks action against officials over encroachment of waterbody land in Balapur

News

Villages merged with AP seek return to TS

City police commissioner C. V. Anand reviews the security arrangements at Police Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Police chief visits command control centre, reviews arrangements



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol. (PTI file photo)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->