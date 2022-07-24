  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2022 Buildings collapse o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Buildings collapse on nearby hutments, kill two

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Two commercial buildings in Mandi Bazaar collapsed around 1 pm on Saturday onto nearby temporary shelters, killing two and injuring one. (Representational Photo: ANI)
 Two commercial buildings in Mandi Bazaar collapsed around 1 pm on Saturday onto nearby temporary shelters, killing two and injuring one. (Representational Photo: ANI)

Warangal: Two commercial buildings in Mandi Bazaar collapsed around 1 pm on Saturday onto nearby temporary shelters, killing two and injuring one. Locals said rains had weakened the structure of the buildings.

The deceased, Thipparapu Paidi, 60, of Rebelli village in Duggondi mandal and Feroz, 22, of Mateda in Thorrur mandal were sleeping when the buildings, a bakery and a sweets store, collapsed. Feroz’s mother Saleema was injured and is in critical condition.

The police said that Paidi worked as a watchman at a construction site located in the vicinity. Feroz and his mother, his relatives, were in Warangal for Feroz’s engagement with a Warangal resident that was scheduled for Sunday.

Locals, meanwhile, said that despite the state government ordering municipality officials to relocate people living in old and damaged buildings, no action was taken. They hit out at the greater Warangal municipal corporation for negligence.

Following the incident, panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the spot with municipal commissioner Praveenya and met the family members of the deceased.

Further, the minister said that 379 old and damaged buildings have been notified in Warangal, with 145 of them to be demolished.

...
Tags: commercial buildings, building collapse, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The NH-163, which connects Mulugu with Eturnagaram and other agency areas, was rendered unusable as a 50-foot stretch on this section was severely inundated. (Representational DC Image)

Rain repeat floods NH-163, cuts off Mulugu

The petitioner highlighted the problems faced by residents of Balapur, Meerpet and surrounding areas during the monsoon of 2020, as encroachment of natural drains and waterbodies left no outlet for accumulated rainwater that flooded residences. (Representational Image/Twitter)

PIL seeks action against officials over encroachment of waterbody land in Balapur

News

Villages merged with AP seek return to TS

City police commissioner C. V. Anand reviews the security arrangements at Police Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Police chief visits command control centre, reviews arrangements



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol. (PTI file photo)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->