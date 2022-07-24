Buildings collapse on nearby hutments, kill two

Two commercial buildings in Mandi Bazaar collapsed around 1 pm on Saturday onto nearby temporary shelters, killing two and injuring one. (Representational Photo: ANI)

Warangal: Two commercial buildings in Mandi Bazaar collapsed around 1 pm on Saturday onto nearby temporary shelters, killing two and injuring one. Locals said rains had weakened the structure of the buildings.

The deceased, Thipparapu Paidi, 60, of Rebelli village in Duggondi mandal and Feroz, 22, of Mateda in Thorrur mandal were sleeping when the buildings, a bakery and a sweets store, collapsed. Feroz’s mother Saleema was injured and is in critical condition.

The police said that Paidi worked as a watchman at a construction site located in the vicinity. Feroz and his mother, his relatives, were in Warangal for Feroz’s engagement with a Warangal resident that was scheduled for Sunday.

Locals, meanwhile, said that despite the state government ordering municipality officials to relocate people living in old and damaged buildings, no action was taken. They hit out at the greater Warangal municipal corporation for negligence.

Following the incident, panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the spot with municipal commissioner Praveenya and met the family members of the deceased.

Further, the minister said that 379 old and damaged buildings have been notified in Warangal, with 145 of them to be demolished.