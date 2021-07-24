Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2021 Preparing hospitals ...
Preparing hospitals for 3rd wave, making efforts to reduce lifestyle diseases: Min

Published Jul 24, 2021, 6:19 pm IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said efforts would be made toreduce the incidence of lifestyle diseases in the state within 5 years
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said her department was working on various initiatives, like preparing for a COVID third wave, reducing lifestyle diseases within five years and improving medical institutions, to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state.

The minister, while presiding over an online function for inaugurating various health projects, said vigilance against COVID should not be given up and in this regard hospitals were being equipped and strong measures were being put in place to deal with any third wave of the virus.

 

She also said efforts would be made toreduce the incidence of lifestyle diseases in the state within 5 years.

The minister further said that medical colleges will be made the best institutions and district and general taluk hospitals would be strengthened.

She said that in the two months since the present government came to power, various health projects have been implementedvigorously.

Referring to the high quality of health infrastructure in the state, she claimed that 121 facilities here have received National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) recognition.

 

She further claimed that the state has the highest number of urban primary health centres which have received NQAS recognition.

