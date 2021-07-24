Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2021 Over 60% of people i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 60% of people in TS having antibodies against Covid19, says ICMR-NIN study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Some 55% children in the age-group of 6 to 9 years who were included for the first time in the survey are found to have the antibodies
A health worker collects a blood sample from a police official for antibodies test of COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 A health worker collects a blood sample from a police official for antibodies test of COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Hyderabad: A total of 60.1 per cent of the people in the state have antibodies against Covid-19, according to the fourth round of sero prevalence study carried out by ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition.

Some 55 per cent children in the age-group of 6 to 9 years who were included for the first time in the survey are found to have the antibodies. Another 61 per cent adolescents have also developed antibodies against the disease, it was pointed out.

 

Says Dr Ravi Kumar, head of the paediatric department of Niloufer Hospital: "The development of antibodies in children and adolescents shows that their natural immunity has worked. Their body mechanism has fought the virus though they were not aware of this. Children must continue following safety protocols. Reports of ‘only children getting affected’ in the third wave are incorrect. This is clear from this scientific evidence. All those who do not follow safety protocols are at risk."

The sero-survey showed 67.6 per cent of the population above 6 years of age has antibodies, according to ICMR.

 

The sero-survey among healthcare personnel showed antibody prevalence among them is 85.2 per cent at the national level.

Vaccination is a reason for higher prevalence of antibodies in healthcare workers.

The survey found that those who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had 94 per cent antibodies and those with one dose of vaccination had 78.5 per cent. Among those who did not take the vaccine, the sero-positivity rate was low at 51.3 per cent.

In Telangana state, the sero-survey was carried out in Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy districts. Kamareddy and Jangaon districts have shown less cases in the second wave. Now, the numbers are only in single digits in this district.

 

Nalgonda has shown higher cases of prevalence and there is a slow decline.

The first sero-survey conducted in these districts in May 2020 showed 0.33 per cent sero-positivity. The second and third rounds were carried out in August and December 2020 with 12.5 per cent and 24.1 per cent sero-positivity.

In Telangana, the sero-positivity rate has gone up from 24.1 per cent in December 2020 to 60.1 per cent in June 2021.

Dr Hemalatha, director of ICMR-NIN, says: "Although 60 per cent of the people have antibodies, there are still the 40 per cent who are susceptible to the disease. This is not the time to lower the guard. Covid-appropriate behaviour must be continued."

 

...
Tags: antibodies, covid-19 antibodies, sero-survey, sero-positivity
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Lt Gen T. S. A. Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME, presenting a memento to Lt Gen Raj Shukla, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, at the seminar organised on “Industry Interaction on Solutions for Problem Statements of Indian Army” at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad, on Saturday. — By arrangement

MCEME, industry meet focuses on Atmanirbharta

Prof M Panduranga Rao, who worked extensively for the Ramappa temple to be nominated for the Unesco heritage site through Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT), expressed happiness over their hard work finally making Telangana proud. — DC Image

Locals cheer as Ramappa gets into world tourism map

Our Chief Minister has some plans for development of a proper tourism circuit that will have the Yadadri Temple and the Ramappa Temple, says Srinivas Goud. — DC Image

It was a concentrated effort: Tourism min on Ramappa

YSRC Corporators show the victory symbol after party won 40 seats in the Eluru Municipal Corporation election in Eluru on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

YSRC sweeps Eluru Municipal Corporation Polls; counting held on Sunday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)

75 killed, several missing in landslides, floods in Maharashtra

A National Disaster Response Force personnel rescues an elderly woman stranded in floodwaters in Kolhapur, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->