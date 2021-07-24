Over 60% of people in TS having antibodies against Covid19, says ICMR-NIN study

Hyderabad: A total of 60.1 per cent of the people in the state have antibodies against Covid-19, according to the fourth round of sero prevalence study carried out by ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition.

Some 55 per cent children in the age-group of 6 to 9 years who were included for the first time in the survey are found to have the antibodies. Another 61 per cent adolescents have also developed antibodies against the disease, it was pointed out.

Says Dr Ravi Kumar, head of the paediatric department of Niloufer Hospital: "The development of antibodies in children and adolescents shows that their natural immunity has worked. Their body mechanism has fought the virus though they were not aware of this. Children must continue following safety protocols. Reports of ‘only children getting affected’ in the third wave are incorrect. This is clear from this scientific evidence. All those who do not follow safety protocols are at risk."

The sero-survey showed 67.6 per cent of the population above 6 years of age has antibodies, according to ICMR.

The sero-survey among healthcare personnel showed antibody prevalence among them is 85.2 per cent at the national level.

Vaccination is a reason for higher prevalence of antibodies in healthcare workers.

The survey found that those who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had 94 per cent antibodies and those with one dose of vaccination had 78.5 per cent. Among those who did not take the vaccine, the sero-positivity rate was low at 51.3 per cent.

In Telangana state, the sero-survey was carried out in Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy districts. Kamareddy and Jangaon districts have shown less cases in the second wave. Now, the numbers are only in single digits in this district.

Nalgonda has shown higher cases of prevalence and there is a slow decline.

The first sero-survey conducted in these districts in May 2020 showed 0.33 per cent sero-positivity. The second and third rounds were carried out in August and December 2020 with 12.5 per cent and 24.1 per cent sero-positivity.

In Telangana, the sero-positivity rate has gone up from 24.1 per cent in December 2020 to 60.1 per cent in June 2021.

Dr Hemalatha, director of ICMR-NIN, says: "Although 60 per cent of the people have antibodies, there are still the 40 per cent who are susceptible to the disease. This is not the time to lower the guard. Covid-appropriate behaviour must be continued."