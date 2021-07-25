Officials put on high alert as Godavari in spate

VIJAYAWADA: Following heavy rainfall in the catchment area, the Godavari river is in spate and the first flood warning is likely to be issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram as the water level is expected to touch 11.75 ft with a discharge of 10 lakh cusecs of water shortly.

The water resources authorities say that water level at the barrage recorded at 7 ft with discharge of 4,61,337 cusecs of water downstream at 6.00 pm on Saturday. The second flood warning was issued at Bhadrachalam as the water level touched 48 feet with discharge of 11,46,475 cusecs of water at 5.40 pm. Water level at Dowleswaram barrage is expected to rise in a few hours and will cross the first flood warning level of 11.75 ft by 10.00 - 11.00 pm. If the water level touches 13.75 feet at the barrage with a discharge of 13 lakh cusecs of water, the authorities will issue the second flood warning and if the water level rises to 17.75 feet with discharge of 17 lakh cusecs of water, a third flood warning will be issued.

Meanwhile, the water resources authorities sounded alert all along the river course downstream in both East and West Godavari districts to keep watch on flood banks especially at vulnerable places and also keep all requisite material ready to attend in case of any breach to the flood banks. As the river empties into the sea mainly at Antarvedi and Yanam, the authorities are keeping a close tab all along its course.

Godavari river conservator G. Srinivasa Rao said, “As we are expecting the water level to rise at the barrage at Dowleswaram to 11.75 ft in a few hours from now, we will issue the first flood warning. We have alerted our personnel to be vigilant round-the-clock to check slipping and erosion of flood banks if any and act swiftly to attend to them to avoid any loss of life and property.”

On the other hand, revenue authorities started evacuation of mainly women and children from islands like Bridgelanka and Velapulanka in Rajamahendravaram and sending them to their native places at Tallarevu in East Godavari and Yanam for safety and their menfolk also have been directed to move to safety along with their boats once the water level rises further at the barrage.

Amalapuram RDO Vasantha Rayudu said, “We have arranged two boats at Ganta Pedapudi to help people, who go to the mainland for various purposes from their habitation in the island, to cross the river safely. Unless the second flood warning is issued at the barrage, there will be no trouble to people living in island villages in Amalapuram division. However, we have taken all precautionary measures to face the flood situation.”

Narasapuram sub-collector C. Vishnu Charan said, “We have kept the boats, essential commodities and medicines ready to provide to the people in case of floods affecting the low-lying areas in Narasapuram division.”