Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2021 Officials put on hig ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Officials put on high alert as Godavari in spate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 25, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 12:13 am IST
First flood warning is likely to be issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram as the water level is expected to touch 11.75 ft
Dowleswaram barrage in Rajahmundry. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Dowleswaram barrage in Rajahmundry. (Representational Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Following heavy rainfall in the catchment area, the Godavari river is in spate and the first flood warning is likely to be issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram as the water level is expected to touch 11.75 ft with a discharge of 10 lakh cusecs of water shortly.

The water resources authorities say that water level at the barrage recorded at 7 ft with discharge of 4,61,337 cusecs of water downstream at 6.00 pm on Saturday. The second flood warning was issued at Bhadrachalam as the water level touched 48 feet with discharge of 11,46,475 cusecs of water at 5.40 pm. Water level at Dowleswaram barrage is expected to rise in a few hours and will cross the first flood warning level of 11.75 ft by 10.00 - 11.00 pm. If the water level touches 13.75 feet at the barrage with a discharge of 13 lakh cusecs of water, the authorities will issue the second flood warning and if the water level rises to 17.75 feet with discharge of 17 lakh cusecs of water, a third flood warning will be issued.

 

Meanwhile, the water resources authorities sounded alert all along the river course downstream in both East and West Godavari districts to keep watch on flood banks especially at vulnerable places and also keep all requisite material ready to attend in case of any breach to the flood banks. As the river empties into the sea mainly at Antarvedi and Yanam, the authorities are keeping a close tab all along its course.

Godavari river conservator G. Srinivasa Rao said, “As we are expecting the water level to rise at the barrage at Dowleswaram to 11.75 ft in a few hours from now, we will issue the first flood warning. We have alerted our personnel to be vigilant round-the-clock to check slipping and erosion of flood banks if any and act swiftly to attend to them to avoid any loss of life and property.”

 

On the other hand, revenue authorities started evacuation of mainly women and children from islands like Bridgelanka and Velapulanka in Rajamahendravaram and sending them to their native places at Tallarevu in East Godavari and Yanam for safety and their menfolk also have been directed to move to safety along with their boats once the water level rises further at the barrage.

Amalapuram RDO Vasantha Rayudu said, “We have arranged two boats at Ganta Pedapudi to help people, who go to the mainland for various purposes from their habitation in the island, to cross the river safely. Unless the second flood warning is issued at the barrage, there will be no trouble to people living in island villages in Amalapuram division. However, we have taken all precautionary measures to face the flood situation.”

 

Narasapuram sub-collector C. Vishnu Charan said, “We have kept the boats, essential commodities and medicines ready to provide to the people in case of floods affecting the low-lying areas in Narasapuram division.”

...
Tags: dowleswaram barrage, godavari river, sir arthur cotton barrage, bhadrachalam, east and west godavari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

TRS MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, accompanied by welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, plants a sapling at Abdul Kalam stadium in the 8-incline of Singareni at Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Saturday. — DC Image

Green drive marks KTR’s birthday

KCR is planning to launch Dalita Bandhu in Huzurabad in August first week. — Twitter

KCR phones Dalit leaders of Huzurabad

A mobile application for the e-Karshak system to register crops grown by farmers which is mandatory to avail benefits of various welfare schemes launched by the government. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New app to implement glitch-free E- Karshak

AP High Court.

AP HC strikes down finance special secretary’s plea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma no more

She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student by clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2019. (PTI file photo)

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea challenging new IT Rules

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre on advocate Uday Bedi's plea contending that the new IT rules are unconstitutional and antithetical to the fundamental principles of democracy. (PTI file photo)

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition critical: Hospital

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->