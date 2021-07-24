Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2021 Karnataka permits re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka permits reopening of amusement parks, activities at places of worship

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2021, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 2:37 pm IST
However, temple festivals, processions, and congregations are not allowed, the order added
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurapp. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Further easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Karnataka government on Saturday permitted reopening of amusement parks and similar places, and allowed places of worship to carry out related religious activities from July 25. "Amusement Parks and similar places permitted to reopen strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department," an order issued by Principal Secretary to Revenue Department (Disaster Management) N Manjunatha Prasad said.

However, water sports and water related adventure activities are not allowed, it said.

 

Also, places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from July 25, strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the department concerned.

However, temple festivals, processions, and congregations are not allowed, the order added.

Earlier this month the government had allowed places of worship to open only for darshan, and no other special seva or other activities were permitted.

Tags: covid-19 restrictions, karnataka government, amusement parks, places of worship
Location: India, Karnataka


