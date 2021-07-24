Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2021 Karnataka floods: CM ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka floods: CM directs in-charge Ministers to stay put in rain-hit districts

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
131 villages in 18 taluks of the state have been affected by rains and floods till last evening, and 16,213 people have been affected
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officers and Karnataka Disaster Response team during a rescue operation at a flooded area after heavy rain in Uttara Kannada district. (PTI)
 Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officers and Karnataka Disaster Response team during a rescue operation at a flooded area after heavy rain in Uttara Kannada district. (PTI)

Bengaluru: With torrential rains battering several parts of coastal, malnad and north-interior Karnataka, causing flood like situation and landslides, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday directed district in- charge Ministers to stay put in their respective districts and monitor the relief and rescue operations there.

The Chief Minister will himself be travelling to rain and flood affected border district of Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday, to assess the situation there.

 

"The Chief Minister this morning spoke to district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners of various districts and gathered information about the rain and flood situation there.

He has directed the in-charge Ministers to stay put in their respective districts," the CMO said in a statement, which also informed about Yediyurappa's travel to Belagavi on Sunday.

According to the information from the State Disaster Management Authority, till last evening, 131 villages in 18 taluks of the state have been affected by rains and floods, and 16,213 people have been affected and three people have died, while two were missing.

 

Hundreds of houses have been damaged and 8,733 people were evacuated.

As many as 4,964 people were taking shelter in 80 relief camps till last evening.

The Chief Minister had held a virtual meeting with the district officials of Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru and Dharwad, on Friday evening and had directed them to relocate the residents of low-lying villages along the river banks.

With several dams in the state and neighbouring Maharashtra reaching brim, water is being released into the rivers, inundating lowliying and river banks areas.

 

Rescue and relief teams like NDRF, SDRF, fire department personnels have been pressed into service in affected regions, officials said.

