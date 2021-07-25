Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2021 Gulf migrants’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gulf migrants’ hail restoration of minimum referral wages

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 25, 2021, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 7:08 am IST
In September, the Centre brought out two circulars reducing the MRWs from 30 to 50 per cent for workers employed in six Gulf nations
In his reply to an MP’s question in the Rajya Sabha, V. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, said that the Minimum Referral Wages (MRWs) for employment in six Gulf countries is the same now as it was in 2019-20.
Hyderabad: Gulf migrant activists welcomed the announcement of the external affairs minister regarding the restoration of minimum wage structure for Gulf workers.

In his reply to an MP’s question in the Rajya Sabha, V. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, said, "The Minimum Referral Wages (MRWs) for employment in six Gulf countries is the same now as it was in 2019-20. For a brief period of 10 months, MRWs were adjusted downwards to protect our employment in the Gulf. As the labour market has stabilized, the earlier MRW has been restored."

 

In September, the Centre brought out two circulars reducing the minimum referral wages (MRWs) from 30 to 50 per cent for workers employed in six Gulf nations, which drew instant condemnation from the Gulf activists.

Telangana Gulf Workers Joint Action Committee (Gulf JAC) led the movement demanding the abolition of the two circulars and succeeded. There are around 15 lakh Gulf migrants from Telangana state.

A Gulf JAC met Muraladheeran in New Delhi while MPs cutting across party lines submitted joint petitions. The JAC team included Guggilla Ravi Goud, Swadesh Parkipandla, Patkuri Basanth Reddy and Kotapati Narasimha Naidu.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Emigrants Welfare Forum president Bheem Reddy Mandha, who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Telangana High Court in February, seeking the repeal of the two circulars, said, "We are happy with the latest decision taken by the government. This will ensure that all those aspiring for Gulf jobs will be paid proportionate to their work."

He said apart from 15 lakh from Telangana,  approximately 88 lakh Gulf migrants will stand to benefit.

