Godavari discharging 5 lakh cusecs at Bhadrachalam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 24, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Third warning likely on July 24
Taliperu project at Bhadrachalam. (DC file photo)
 Taliperu project at Bhadrachalam. (DC file photo)

Bhadrachalam: All rivers, rivulets and streams in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts were in spate on Friday as there was heavy flow of floodwaters into these water sources.

Nearly five lakh cusecs of water was being discharged at Bhadrachalam into River Godavari and the water level is at 29 feet. It is expected that the river may receive flood water of 12 to 14 lakh cusecs on Saturday evening. The third warning level of 53 feet may be crossed by that time.

 

Floodwaters are coming in from Medigadda and the Sammakka barrage on Godavari. Rivers Indravati, Taliperu and Sabari received heavy flow of water due to the incessant rains. About 8,175 cusecs of water is being released from Taliperu in Charla mandal and 8,000 cusecs from Kinnerasani reservoir in Paloncha mandal.

Officials said Burgumpahad, Manuguru, Aswapuram, Charla and Dummugudem in Bhadradri district could be flooded.

Emergency centres were opened in Bhadrachalam sub-collectorate office and Khammam collectorate to address the flood situation.

 

Bhadradri district collector Anudeep said the tehsildars of all mandals were alerted to the flood situation. People from submerged areas will be shifted to safe places or relief camps. Those living in dilapidated houses are also being shifted to safe places. All the tanks in the two districts were at their full-tank level.

The Lankasagar Irrigation project received floodwaters and 1,000 cusecs of water was released from it. A part of the road at Kothalankapalli in Penuballi mandal was damaged by floodwaters.

Munner river was in spate and Khammam district collector VP Gautham alerted the tehsildars of the concerned mandals. The Wyra reservoir was overflowing and officials were taking precautionary measures to ensure safety of people living in low-lying areas.

 

Tags: taliperu project, bhadrachalam, godavari, medigadda, sammakka barrage, kinnerasani reservoir
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


