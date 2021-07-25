Baseline tests mooted ahead of reopening of schools in AP

According to officials, the baseline -est assessments help schools to understand their students' needs, to get a measure of each individual's aptitude for learning and their potential, as well as to measure the impact they have on learners as they progress through school. Representational Image. (PTI)

Vijayawada: The education department is gearing up to restore the education process in all 13 districts by starting baseline tests.

The state government has decided to reopen schools from August 16 and before that it will conduct baseline tests that students can take from home under the school preparedness plan. The baseline tests would be held for standard one to X from July 27 to 31.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) AP director B. Pratap Reddy issued orders for conducting baseline tests.

According to officials, the baseline -est assessments help schools to understand their students' needs, to get a measure of each individual's aptitude for learning and their potential, as well as to measure the impact they have on learners as they progress through school.

School teachers should follow the model paper prescribed by SCERT while conducting baseline tests. Officials informed that all baseline question papers will be based on the outcomes of the previous class.

Teachers will evaluate till August 3 and upload the baseline test marks online to the education department portal.

Meanwhile, there are doubts on the success of the test given the short notice and problems faced by the school with a student strength of up 500. Several headmasters said that organising the test in such a short time would be an uphill task. There were mixed reactions from students, parents and teachers.

Parents B. Srinivas and K. Ramakrishna said that classes were not conducted properly due to the lockdown and students did not study lessons properly. They said that it is nothing but an open book test as it is conducted at home. They further said that it is a good thing to conduct baseline tests and hoped that schools would finally reopen on August 16.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation secretary T Nagaraju said that the state government has made it clear that schools will be reopened on August 16, it would be better if the baseline test was conducted after the schools reopen as it was done earlier.