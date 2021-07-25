Adjournment motion on Polavaram in Lok Sabha

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat Ram said that YSR Congress MPs have given notice for adjournment motion on Polavaram Project for approval of revised budget estimates.

He told the media here on Saturday that the issue may come up for discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday or Tuesday. The YSRC MPs would raise issues related to rehabilitation and the need for approving the revised budget estimates.

He took stock of the inflows at the barrage and its dilapidated condition. He said that lakhs cusecs of water were discharged into the sea without using the water and Polavaram Project would store the water. He said that the Union Government should fulfil all the promises that figure in the AP Reorganization Act.

Later, Bharat organised ‘Rachabanda’ programme and received petitions from people. He expressed anger over the district medical and health officer for not taking action against a private hospital here Rajamahendravaram, after it had collected `29 lakh from a family, of which four had succumbed.

A house surgeon also complained that she admitted her mother in the Government General Hospital at Kakinada and her mother died due to wrong treatment. Bharat said that he would demand a probe into the incident.