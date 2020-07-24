122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2020 Over 7.88 lakh India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 7.88 lakh Indians have returned under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2020, 12:41 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 12:41 am IST
Phase 4 is expected to continue until August 2, by which time around 80,000 more people are expected to return.
The ministry continues to be in touch with missions on specific demands for repatriation from students.
 The ministry continues to be in touch with missions on specific demands for repatriation from students.

New Delhi: Over 7.88 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus p andemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled so far, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

 

"These flights are operated by the Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir. They cover 29 countries. They will be reaching 34 airports in India," he said.

Of these, 694 flights have reached India as on July 22, repatriating nearly one lakh people so far, he said.

Phase 4 is expected to continue until August 2, by which time around 80,000 more people are expected to return, Srivastava said.

"As on 22nd July, 7,88,217 Indian nationals have returned. 1,03,976 Indians have returned from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh by land borders," he said.

 

Noting that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced establishment of bilateral bubbles with some countries, the MEA spokesperson said that between July 22 and August 31, Air India will be operating 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco), four flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and three flights a week to France (Paris).

The ministry continues to be in touch with missions on specific demands for repatriation from students completing their courses abroad, workers and other stranded Indians with compelling reasons, he said.

 

As regards to repatriation from Kyrgyzstan, Srivastava said India is scheduling additional flights.

"In fact, a number of such flights are scheduled and we are hopeful that with these additional flights we will be able to repatriate more and more of our students from there," he said.

Twenty-five flights have been arranged from Bishkek to 13 destinations in India from July 3 to 30, the MEA Spokesperson said.

"When the current phase of Vande Bharat culminates, we would have 88 flights which would have brought back nearly 13,600 Indian nationals and this includes students," Srivastava said.

 

There was a restriction on chartered flights due to the COVID situation in Kyrgyzstan, but as a result of the intervention of the Indian ambassador, India could obtain an exemption for such flights of operate, he said.

...
Tags: vande bharat mission, air india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19)


Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Ashok Gehlot: Can send audio tapes involving Shekhawat abroad for forensic tests

Their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation, the Army said.

Government issues order for permanent commission of women in Indian Army

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

RSS farmers wing drums up opposition to Yediyurappa’s move to amend land laws

Representational image (PTI)

Kerala to decide on complete lockdown on Monday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government issues order for permanent commission of women in Indian Army

Their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation, the Army said.

Varavara Rao trying to seek bail under the garb of COVID-19: NIA tells court

Jailed poet and activist P Varavara Rao.

Be prepared for any eventuality: Rajnath tells IAF

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural session of Airforce commanders conference in New Delhi. PTI photo

Assam floods: At least 89 killed and 26 districts affected, says ASDMA

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting the flood situation on Wednesday. (PTI)

Soon, JNU students can submit MTech, MPhil dissertations and PhD theses online

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham