Nation, Current Affairs

India moves closer to 13 lakhs as 50K virus cases recorded in a single day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jul 24, 2020, 9:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 9:48 pm IST
The good part is that the recovery of patients too is in high numbers and till Friday morning the number of cured patients crossed 8 lakhs
A health worker holds collected swab samples for COVID-19 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test, at Community Centre in Gurugram. PTI photo
  A health worker holds collected swab samples for COVID-19 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test, at Community Centre in Gurugram. PTI photo

India on Friday reported close to 50,000 coronavirus cases in one day, the highest so far, as overall cases moved closer to 13 lakhs. Till Friday, 12,87,954 Covid-19 cases were detected in India while the death toll rose to 30,601, with 740 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The good part is that the recovery of patients too is in high numbers and till Friday morning the number of cured patients crossed eight lakhs, of which 34,602 Covid-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day such high recovery numbers were seen.

 

Several states are seeing a steep rise in infections. Assam, Bihar, Kerala and Odisha, apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, have very high detections. Health ministry officials said Central teams have been sent to several states and UTs to bolster their efforts in high caseload areas.

The government is also examining cases where a relapse of Covid-19 took place among fully cured patients and those with other health issues like heart and respiratory problems after being fully cured.

In West Bengal, as part of containment measures, the state government imposed a total shutdown on July 25 and July 29, when even flights will not operate.

 

