Nation, Current Affairs

In Andhra, 60-year-olds told not to step out as state records 7,998 new COVID cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPATH G SAMARITAN
Published Jul 24, 2020, 10:39 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 10:45 am IST
Bank timings will now be only from 8 to 12 noon
East Godavari district reported the highest numbers. (PTI)
 East Godavari district reported the highest numbers. (PTI)

Vijayawada: With coronavirus infections rising across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has advised people above the age of 60 not to step out of their homes if they are suffering from chronic ailments like diabetes, heart diseases, cancer and HIV. Such people have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 30 days, as they face a higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

The government has also advised people not to use hydroxychloroquine tablets to avoid getting infected with the virus, without having prescription from a doctor.

 

Andhra Pradesh has registered a single day spike of 7,998 new COVID-19 cases, raising total tally to 72,711, apart from death of 61 patients, taking the overall death toll to 884 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department, in its COVID-19 bulletin released on Thursday, reported that out of 58,052 samples tested, 7,998 individuals have been found infected with coronavirus. Out of 14,93,879 samples tested so far, 72,711 of them have come out COVID-19 positive. Among them, 37,555 patients have been discharged while 34,272 patients are undergoing treatment.

 

East Godavari has been the worst-affected district in the last 24 hours with 1,391 cases, followed by 1,184 in Guntur, 1,016 in Anantapur, 904 in Kurnool, 748 in West Godavari, 684 in Visakhapatnam, 438 in Nellore, 360 in Srikakulam, 277 in Vizianagaram, 271 each in Chittoor and Prakasam, 230 in Krishna and 224 in Kadapa.

The state has also recorded death of 61 additional COVID-19 infected patients. East Godavari topped with 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by seven each in Guntur and Kurnool, six each in Krishna and Srikakulam, five each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, three each in Chittoor, West Godavari and Prakasam, and one each in Kadapa and Anantapur.

 

In East Godavari, a district with 15 containment clusters, 100 patients have been kept under home isolation. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has issued directions not to collect any expenses for cremation of dead bodies from family members.

Curbs have been imposed on timings of banks. They will now be permitted to work only from 8 am to 12 noon.

Tags: coronavirus in andhra pradesh, east godavari district, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


