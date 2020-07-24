Finally, Telangana almost admits community spread of COVID-19

File photo of paramedical personnel waiting to be tested for the coronavirus on July 20, 2020. While the Telangana health department urges people with symptoms to rush to get tested, there is a considerable queue at the testing centres. (DC Photo: P Surendra)

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department has now practically admitted that there has been community spread of Covid-19 in the state. Director of health services G. Srinivasa Rao told a press conference Thursday that “the virus has spread into the community and no one knows any longer who is a carrier and who is not.”

He stopped short of using the official term ‘community transmission’ though.

Dr Srinivasa Rao, the state’s top manager of health services, warned that the next four to five weeks are going to be crucial.

“We have had more cases in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits so far but they are now decreasing. But cases in tier two cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and the rest of the state are increasing,” he said.

Srinivasa Rao blamed this on “irresponsible people” who are not following the basic safety precautions. While a majority of the population is being careful, there are others who are not, he said.

People visit Hyderabad every day from the rest of the state and return after finishing their work. Among those are those who do not follow the safety of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance or personal hygiene. These people are spreading the disease to the rest of the state, Dr Srinivasa Rao said.

He urged people not to ignore signs of ill-health such as fever, cold or other symptoms. If unwell, go to the nearest PHC, or community health centre or a hospital and get themselves checked. Follow the advice given and, if needed, people will be advised to take the Covid-19 test, he said.

“We have to get used to living with the virus. This means not inviting it into our lives but taking precautions of staying at home, wearing a mask when stepping out and maintaining social distance. No one knows how long the virus is going to be around and everyone must take every possible step to protect themselves from Covid-19,” he said.