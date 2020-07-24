122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2020 Covid-19 cases top 5 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19 cases top 50k in Telangana as virus spreads to rural areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 24, 2020, 9:46 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 9:46 am IST
21-minute power cut triggers a scare at Gandhi Hospital
A 21-minute power failure at Gandhi Hospital, the chief COVID-19 facility in Hyderabad, set alarm bells ringing in Telangana's health establishment. (DC File Photo: P Surendra)
 A 21-minute power failure at Gandhi Hospital, the chief COVID-19 facility in Hyderabad, set alarm bells ringing in Telangana's health establishment. (DC File Photo: P Surendra)

Hyderabad: Telangana crossed the dubious milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The number of those infected by the coronavirus touched 50,826 with 1,567 new cases reported during the day.

The health department reported nine more deaths, taking the toll to 438.

 

In a strange but unnerving coincidence, the health department said the number of patients who are on oxygen or continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) machines at Gandhi Hospital on Thursday, was 438. Of the 664 patients in Gandhi Hospital, 125 were in intensive care.

The day also witnessed a scare at Gandhi Hospital when it experienced a 21-minute power cut. It took about seven minutes for the generators to kick in.

Hospital superintendent Dr K. Raja Rao said the power cut did not lead to any issue and “no problem occurred in the emergency & ICU areas and other patient care areas.” The power cut occurred at about 5.35 pm and the generators began functioning at 5.42 pm.

 

The incident was enough to alert health minister Etala Rajendar, who issued immediate instructions to all government hospitals to ensure they have stand-by generators and to ensure seamless changeover of power supply for patient care during a power outage.

While the Greater Hyderabad area continued to be at the top of the list with 662 new cases, the rest of the state recorded 905 cases indicating that Covid-19 is taking a stronger hold of other cities and towns and rural areas.

Ranga Reddy district, which envelops Hyderabad, recorded 213 cases with the third highest figure for the day, 75, coming from Warangal Urban district.

 

The other districts to have registered an increase cases include Rajanna-Sircilla with 62, Nagarkurnool 51, Nalgonda 44,  Suryapet 39, Nizamabad 38, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 33, Sangareddy 32, Medak 27, and Warangal Rural 22 cases.

Of the 50,826 cases so far, 39,327 people have recovered from the disease representing 77.3 per cent of total Covid-19 patients, the health department said. As on Thursday, Telangana state had 11,052 active cases, it said.

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus, telangana covid death
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The 75-year-old showed coronavirus symptoms. (PTI)

75-year-old man with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death from hospital in Banjara Hills

Sale of sheep for Bakrid has been affected by coronavirus restrictions this year. (DC file photo)

Surrogate sacrifices the in-thing for Bakrid this year

East Godavari district reported the highest numbers. (PTI)

In Andhra, 60-year-olds told not to step out as state records 7,998 new COVID cases

The Iranian sea-port of Chabahar has proved crucial for India as it provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing the land route through Pakistan. (Representative Image)

India optimistic about Chabahar-Zahedan railway project with Iran



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government issues order for permanent commission of women in Indian Army

Their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation, the Army said.

Varavara Rao trying to seek bail under the garb of COVID-19: NIA tells court

Jailed poet and activist P Varavara Rao.

Over 7.88 lakh Indians have returned under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

The ministry continues to be in touch with missions on specific demands for repatriation from students.

Finally, Telangana almost admits community spread of COVID-19

File photo of paramedical personnel waiting to be tested for the coronavirus on July 20, 2020. While the Telangana health department urges people with symptoms to rush to get tested, there is a considerable queue at the testing centres. (DC Photo: P Surendra)

Be prepared for any eventuality: Rajnath tells IAF

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inaugural session of Airforce commanders conference in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham