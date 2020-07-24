75-year-old man with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death from hospital in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old man, a former employee of a commercial airlines company, who was under treatment at a hospital in Banjara Hills for COVID-19 symptoms, died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the hospital on Thursday.

The Banjara Hills police said that the patient, a former employee of Air India and a resident of Pratap Nagar in Punjagutta, was admitted at a private hospital in Srinagar Colony on Wednesday.

When he got tested for COVID-19 at a private laboratory, the result came out negative, but his chest X-Ray showed the damage caused to the lungs.

After showing symptoms of coronavirus, he was admitted to a separate room in the isolation ward at the private hospital. At around 8.30 am on Thursday, he jumped from the window of the isolation room located on the third floor. He suffered bleeding injuries and died while undergoing treatment, said the police.

Banjara Hills police sub-inspector K Rami Reddy said, “The family members of the patient lodged a complaint alleging that the negligence of the management in attending the patient forced him to take the extreme step. The management claimed it was following the ICMR guidelines in providing treatment. However, a case has been registered under section 304A of IPC”.