Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2019 With fall of K' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With fall of K'taka govt, Congress left with govts in 4 states, 1 Union Territory

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Karnataka was crucial for the party as it was the only southern state in which the Congress was in power.
The Congress now has governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)
 The Congress now has governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As its alliance government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday, the Congress lost power in another state with the party now left with governments in just four states and a Union territory.

Karnataka was crucial for the party as it was the only southern state in which the Congress was in power.

 

With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, bagging just 52 seats across India, the party has been pinning its hopes on south India for revival, according to political analysts.

Interestingly, Karnataka is the only major southern state where the BJP is very strong and with the saffron party having favourable numbers, it is set to form the government there.

The Congress now has governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. The BJP, on the other hand, is in power in 16 states in the country.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was defeated in the Assembly, ending his 14-month long turbulent tenure.

Capping a three-week-long high-voltage intense power struggle triggered by a raft of resignations by rebel lawmakers that pushed the government to the brink of collapse, the motion was defeated with 99 members voting for the motion and 105 against it.

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of carrying out "one of the most heinous" horse-trading the country has ever seen and said that it will hold nationwide protests against the "immoral political destabilisation".

The Congress has in the past accused the BJP of "stealing mandate" in states such as Goa and Manipur where the party emerged as the single largest but could not form the government.

The jolt to the Congress comes at a time when it is already facing a leadership crisis with Rahul Gandhi having quit as party president and not much headway made in finding his successor.

Gandhi, during the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee on May 25 where he quit as party chief, had made it clear that the grand old party should find a new president other than anyone from the Gandhi family.

...
Tags: congress, hd kumaraswamy, 2019 lok sabha elections, jd(s)
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have decided to not return to Bengaluru.

Karnataka BJP to hold legislature party meeting Wednesday

A total amount of Rs 1138.48 crore have been spent in fencing the International Border between India and Bangladesh during the last five years, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Over Rs 1100 cr spent on fencing on Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy calls Naidu ‘bad oppn leader’ as TDP MLAs disrupt Assembly

The white Pomeranian dog, about three years old, was found abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: ANI)

3-yr-old pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship' in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with more memory than the standard version and an extra camera on the back.
 

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)
 

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.
 

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

The 2019 ‘iPhone 11’ will also boast a new Taptic Engine that uses the codename leap haptics and as of now, there is little to no information regarding its capabilities. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mayawati expels lone BSP K'taka MLA for 'defying' order on trust vote

The legislator, N Mahesh, had been asked by the BSP to vote in favour of the heavily outnumbered government of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo: Facebook)

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging causes traffic snarls

This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more rain showers to the city in the next two days. (Photo: ANI)

In a bid to ward off mosquitoes, mother’s idea lands 11-day-old infant in hospital

An 11-day-old girl was severely injured after her bed caught fire from cow dung cakes her mother had burnt to ward off mosquitoes, officials said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: 8 injured after 3 cars collide on Andheri flyover

The incessant rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the state capital. (Photo: ANI)

More than dozen bombs found in a bucket in Andhra Pradesh

More than dozen crude bombs kept in two buckets buried inside ground were found here in Jammala Madugu town on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham