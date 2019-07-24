Vyapam letter goes ‘missing’, stirs furore in MP Assembly

Bhopal: A “missing” anonymous letter purportedly unearthing the infamous Vyapam scandal in which seats in medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh were allegedly sold, on Tuesday sparked uproar in the state Assembly with ruling Congress members demanding a fresh probe into the scandal.

State home minister Bala Bachhan denied existence of such a letter landing the Opposition BJP in embarrassment.

Former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan had in 2014 taken credit for exposing the Vyapam scam when he was in power, saying that an anonymous letter received by Indore district intelligence of police had tipped off the scam leading him to order a probe into it.

Replying to questions by Congress MLAs Pratap Grewal and Vijay Ghelot in the house, Mr Bachhan clarified that a search was launched in MP police, special task force (STF) constituted by state government to probe Vyapam scam, intelligence department and other places to trace the purported anonymous letter.