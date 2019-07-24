Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2019 Telangana Governor E ...
Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan gets civic Act amended

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 1:58 am IST
The Governor had objected to a clause which empowers the state to schedule polls to ULBs.
Hyderabad: The New Municipal Act came into force on Tues-day but not before hectic behind-the-scenes drama which included the passing of an ordinance to amend the legislation, sources said.

It was learnt that Governor E.S.L Narasimhan compelled the government to amend the law, which was passed during a special two-day session of the Assembly on July 19, by objecting to certain provisions.

 

Officials said that upon receiving the objections, the government immediately issued an ordinance as suggested by the Governor. The Raj Bhavan then gave assent to the Act which was published in the Gazette on Sunday evening.

The Governor had objected to a clause which empowers the state government to schedule elections to urban local bodies. The government in Chapter VI of the Act incorporated Section 195 which stipulated: “The schedule for the elections shall be communicated by the state government to the State Election Commission, after having decided the date of notification and the date of conduct of election including the date of election for the post of Chairperson or Mayor and Vice-Chairman and other such members, in accordance with Article 243 of the Constitution.”

Sources revealed that the Governor returned the Bill and pointed out that the State Election Commission was a constitutional body and it had been constituted to conduct free and fair elections to local bodies independently. Any interference in its power would hamper the conduct of free and fair elections.

Sources disclosed that after perusing the Act, the Governor’s Secre-tariat returned the Bill with a note that the Governor could not accept it without consent from the Union of India in view of Section 195 of the Act.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle said that after receiving the note from Raj Bhavan, the government communicated to the Governor that it intended to amend the Act.

Tags: e.s.l narasimhan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


