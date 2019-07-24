Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2019 Parliament gives app ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Parliament gives approval to Modi govt’s FY20 Budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 24, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 1:42 am IST
The finance minister said the Budget 2019-20 proposals, including raising tax on super-rich, were aimed at creating a new India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Parliament gave its nod to Narendra Modi 2.0 government’s maiden budget, with the Rajya Sabha returning it to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after voice vote.

The lower house of Parliament had approved it last week. Finance minister Nirmla Sitharaman, who replied to a four-hour debate on the two bills — The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019 and the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019 — said tax proposals aim at redistribution of funds to bring more equitable development and justified raising tax on petrol and diesel by `2 per litre each saying inflation was at rock bottom and the move would not add any significant burden.

 

The minister also justified slapping 10 per cent import duty on new-sprint, which the newspaper industry has criticized as backbreaking, sa-ying the move would give domestic paper producers a level playing field.

Almost the entire Opposition boycotted the debate, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement on US President Donlad Trump’s claim of him seeking mediation on Kashmir issue. “This government, now that we have come with the larger mandate and for the second time, is aiming to bring in such changes for building a ‘New India’ wherein there is greater transparency, less of government, more of governance and making sure that re-distribution of resource happen with great equity principle in mind,” said the minister adding that the Budget 2019-20 proposals including raising tax on super-rich and levy of a tax on high value cash withdrawals were aimed at creating the new India and curbing tax evasion as well as blackmoney.

“So, if you were to raise more taxes, more collection is only going to result in more re-distribution of funds thereby bringing far more equitable development,” she said.

...
Tags: narendra modi


Latest From Nation

Dead fish seen in the tank at the Indira Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Fish die in Indira Park tank, babus blame Hussainsagar lake

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy during the vote of confidence in Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(Photo: AP)

LS rout sowed seeds of HD Kumaraswamy govt collapse

Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan (Photo: PTI)

Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan gets civic Act amended

The MBT was intended to deal with cases pertaining to town planning, especially illegal constructions. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Quick-action panel delayed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

The video shows the lioness attempting several times to attack the violinist but the glass partition saved them. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Aspirin could be bad for your heart

Rhere’s no way to know how many otherwise healthy people got the word about the changed recommendations. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi, political leaders pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

British were so scared of them that they tried to impose anti-nation law three times in 20 years, PM Modi said. (Photo: File)
 

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

The 10,000 mark was crossed on April 26. Since the start of his presidency, trump has made 12 average false claims per day. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre hell-bent on subverting RTI Act: Derek O’Brien

Derek O’Brien

Govt to look into issue of OBC quota

Rattan Lal Kataria

Lok Sabha passes Motor Vehicles Bill

The Government responded by assuring the House that rights of the states will not be violated.

Hyderabad: ICT brings in new tech to save Corn from army worms

The installation of pheromone traps are to be done on a wooden or bamboo stick after the sowing of seeds.

Special trains to Tirupati, Kakinada on weekends

These special trains will have AC II tier, AC III tier and sleeper class coaches. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham