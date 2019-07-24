Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2019 NRC deadline extende ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NRC deadline extended, no re-verification

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jul 24, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 2:12 am IST
We do not consider it necessary to accede to the prayers for a further sample verification as prayed for on behalf of the Centre and Assam, says CJ.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: In a setback to the Centre and the Assam government, the Supreme Court rejected the plea for 20 per cent re-verification of the names included in draft National Register of Citizens of the districts bordering Bangladesh as it permitted the request by the state coordinator for extension of time till August 31 for the publication of final NRC.

Declining the plea for 20 per cent random re-verification of the names included in the draft NRC for Assam in the districts bordering Bangladesh, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said, “We do not consider it necessary to accede to the prayers for a further sample verification as prayed for on behalf of the Centre and Assam.”

 

The court referred to the report by the state NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela, telling it that in the earlier exercise of 20% cent random verification of names included in the draft NRC, the actual verification went to the extent of 27% .

