More than dozen bombs found in a bucket in Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 9:12 am IST
The bombs were found, when some labourers, who were hired by a real estate firm, were digging the ground near Muddanur road.
More than dozen crude bombs kept in two buckets buried inside ground were found here in Jammala Madugu town on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
Kadapa: More than dozen crude bombs kept in two buckets buried inside ground were found here in Jammala Madugu town on Tuesday.

The bombs were found, when some labourers, who were hired by a real estate firm, were digging the ground near Muddanur road. They found a bucket full of crude bombs and immediately informed the police.

 

DSP Krishnan said: "The land is in Muddanur road. There the labourers were clearing the area for a real estate venture. At first 14 crude bombs were found in a bucket then four more bombs were found in another bucket. They might have been were buried almost 20 years ago. We will probe the matter."

An investigation is underway.

