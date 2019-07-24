Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2019 Lakshmi Mittal' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lakshmi Mittal's brother Pramod arrested in Bosnia for fraud, abuse of power

AFP
Published Jul 24, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 9:07 am IST
The case is related to the running of a coking plant in the northeastern town of Lukavac, which Pramod Mittal has co-managed since 2003.
Serhatlic said that if found guilty the suspects could get jail sentences of up to 45 years. (Photo: PTI)
 Serhatlic said that if found guilty the suspects could get jail sentences of up to 45 years. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Sarajevo: Industrialist Pramod Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, was arrested Wednesday in Bosnia for suspected fraud and "abuse of power", a prosecutor said.

The case is related to the running of a coking plant in the northeastern town of Lukavac, which Pramod Mittal has co-managed since 2003. It has 1,000 employees.

 

"Police, who acted upon the order of the prosecutor, arrested the president of the supervisory board of GIKIL, Pramod Mittal," prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic told reporters.

GIKIL was founded in 2003 and is co-managed by Pramod Mittal's Global Steel Holdings and a local public company (KHK).

The coking plant in Lukavac employs a thousand people.

Two other company officials -- general manager Paramesh Bhattacharyya and another member of the supervisory board -- were also arrested.

They are suspected of "organised crime, notably the abuse of power and economic crimes," the prosecutor said.

Serhatlic said that if found guilty the suspects could get jail sentences of up to 45 years.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth man "considered to be a member of this organised criminal group with Pramod Mittal on top".

The suspects will appear before a judge on Wednesday.

According to the Zurnal.info website which covers organised crime, the suspects were believed to have embezzled "at least five million marks" (2.5 million euros, USD 2.8 million).

Lakshmi Mital, the CEO of global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has bailed out his cash-strapped brother Pramod in India.

Pramod Mittal owns several companies in the Balkans.

...
Tags: lakshmi mittal, pramod mittal, global steel holdings
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The incessant rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the state capital. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: 8 injured after 3 cars collide on Andheri flyover

More than dozen crude bombs kept in two buckets buried inside ground were found here in Jammala Madugu town on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

More than dozen bombs found in a bucket in Andhra Pradesh

Following this win its state unit president B S Yeddyurappa is likely to stake claim to form the government, if accomplished, it would be his fourth stint as Chief Minister of the State. (Photo: File)

With BJP to form govt in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa set to be CM for 4th time

The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs camping in Mumbai will leave for Bengaluru after BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa is sworn in as chief minister of the southern state, party sources said on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Rebel Karnataka lawmakers to return after Yeddyurappa's swearing in: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with more memory than the standard version and an extra camera on the back.
 

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)
 

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.
 

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

The 2019 ‘iPhone 11’ will also boast a new Taptic Engine that uses the codename leap haptics and as of now, there is little to no information regarding its capabilities. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former DMK Mayor, husband killed in Tamil Nadu triple homicide: Police

The killings came to light after the couple's daughter staying nearby visited the home to meet her parents. (Representational Image)

BJP involved in destabilising govts, horse trading: Ashok Gehlot

The chief minister said the Modi government had no concern for farmers, monsoon and the economy. (Photo: File)

Athi Varadar darshan in standing posture from August 1: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami worshipping Athi Varadar at Kancheepuram on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Pinarayi Vijayan to focus on pending files; secretaries given charge

Pinarayi Vijayan, CM

KSU unit chief dismisses ‘Sanghi’ charges

Amal Chandra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham