Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2019 Jagan Reddy calls Na ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Reddy calls Naidu ‘bad oppn leader’ as TDP MLAs disrupt Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 24, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 10:50 am IST
He said Naidu was disrupting the House as he was envious of the welfare schemes and programs launched by YSR Congress government.
The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister. (Photo: File)
 The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on TDP president and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to stall the introduction of permanent OBC Commission in the Legislative Assembly.

According to News18 report, Jagan lost his cool when some TDP MLAs trooped into the well of the House, some went to Speaker’s podium and demanded a chance for Naidu to speak.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of being “bad opposition leader”. He said Naidu was disrupting the House as he was envious of the welfare schemes and programs launched by YSR Congress government.

YSR Congress president said: “Naidu cannot disrupt the House during the introduction of historic bills to provide 50 per cent reservations to SC, ST, OBC and minorities, equal importance to women in nominated posts and 75 per cent reservation for locals in the industries,” he said.

“Never before has such a decision been taken in the country to provide equal opportunities to women in nominated posts and 50 per cent reservation to SC, ST, OBC and minorities to help them politically and economically,” Reddy claimed.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, ysr congress, n chandrababu naidu, tdp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have decided to not return to Bengaluru.

Karnataka BJP to hold legislature party meeting Wednesday

A total amount of Rs 1138.48 crore have been spent in fencing the International Border between India and Bangladesh during the last five years, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Over Rs 1100 cr spent on fencing on Indo-Bangladesh Border

The white Pomeranian dog, about three years old, was found abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: ANI)

3-yr-old pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship' in Kerala

BJP legislator Renukacharya was seen dancing with his supporters in Bengaluru soon after the Congress- JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka lost the floor test on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI screengranb)

Video: BJP legislator dances after Cong-JD(S) govt collapses in K'taka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with more memory than the standard version and an extra camera on the back.
 

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)
 

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.
 

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

The 2019 ‘iPhone 11’ will also boast a new Taptic Engine that uses the codename leap haptics and as of now, there is little to no information regarding its capabilities. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With fall of K'taka govt, Congress left with govts in 4 states, 1 Union Territory

The Congress now has governments in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati expels lone BSP K'taka MLA for 'defying' order on trust vote

The legislator, N Mahesh, had been asked by the BSP to vote in favour of the heavily outnumbered government of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo: Facebook)

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging causes traffic snarls

This comes a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more rain showers to the city in the next two days. (Photo: ANI)

In a bid to ward off mosquitoes, mother’s idea lands 11-day-old infant in hospital

An 11-day-old girl was severely injured after her bed caught fire from cow dung cakes her mother had burnt to ward off mosquitoes, officials said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: 8 injured after 3 cars collide on Andheri flyover

The incessant rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the state capital. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham