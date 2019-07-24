Jagan Reddy calls Naidu ‘bad oppn leader’ as TDP MLAs disrupt Assembly

The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on TDP president and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to stall the introduction of permanent OBC Commission in the Legislative Assembly.

According to News18 report, Jagan lost his cool when some TDP MLAs trooped into the well of the House, some went to Speaker’s podium and demanded a chance for Naidu to speak.

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of being “bad opposition leader”. He said Naidu was disrupting the House as he was envious of the welfare schemes and programs launched by YSR Congress government.

YSR Congress president said: “Naidu cannot disrupt the House during the introduction of historic bills to provide 50 per cent reservations to SC, ST, OBC and minorities, equal importance to women in nominated posts and 75 per cent reservation for locals in the industries,” he said.

“Never before has such a decision been taken in the country to provide equal opportunities to women in nominated posts and 50 per cent reservation to SC, ST, OBC and minorities to help them politically and economically,” Reddy claimed.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister.