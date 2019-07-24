Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2019 In a bid to ward off ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In a bid to ward off mosquitoes, mother’s idea lands 11-day-old infant in hospital

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 9:59 am IST
On reports that family tried to burn child, circle officer said police have questioned the family and found such insinuations baseless.
An 11-day-old girl was severely injured after her bed caught fire from cow dung cakes her mother had burnt to ward off mosquitoes, officials said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 An 11-day-old girl was severely injured after her bed caught fire from cow dung cakes her mother had burnt to ward off mosquitoes, officials said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Noida: An 11-day-old girl was severely injured after her bed caught fire from cow dung cakes her mother had burnt to ward off mosquitoes, officials said on Tuesday.

The police ruled out the involvement of the family in the incident.

 

"The woman had given birth to this girl 11 days ago and they were at their home in Baraula. In a bid to keep mosquitoes away from her child, the woman used some kerosene oil and burnt cow dung cakes. During the process, the child's bed caught fire and she got burnt," Circle Officer Noida 3rd Vimal Kumar Singh said.

"The child has been referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she is undergoing treatment," Singh added.

On reports that the family tried to burn the child, the circle officer said the police have questioned the family and found such insinuations baseless.

"We spoke to the mother also. She has some mental health issues but these reports of deliberately hurting the child are not true," he said.

Use of cow dung cakes as fuel is a traditional method in many parts of rural India. However, burning of dung cakes causes serious health problems. According to health experts, the smoke released in the burning process contains hazardous gases.

...
Tags: mother, infant, hospital, mosquitoes, fire
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have decided to not return to Bengaluru.

Karnataka BJP to hold legislature party meeting Wednesday

A total amount of Rs 1138.48 crore have been spent in fencing the International Border between India and Bangladesh during the last five years, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Over Rs 1100 cr spent on fencing on Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Andhra Pradesh CM also took a jibe at Naidu for failed policies on welfare for the poor during his tenure as the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy calls Naidu ‘bad oppn leader’ as TDP MLAs disrupt Assembly

The white Pomeranian dog, about three years old, was found abandoned outside the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: ANI)

3-yr-old pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship' in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with more memory than the standard version and an extra camera on the back.
 

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)
 

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.
 

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

The 2019 ‘iPhone 11’ will also boast a new Taptic Engine that uses the codename leap haptics and as of now, there is little to no information regarding its capabilities. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai: 8 injured after 3 cars collide on Andheri flyover

The incessant rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the state capital. (Photo: ANI)

More than dozen bombs found in a bucket in Andhra Pradesh

More than dozen crude bombs kept in two buckets buried inside ground were found here in Jammala Madugu town on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Lakshmi Mittal's brother Pramod arrested in Bosnia for fraud, abuse of power

Serhatlic said that if found guilty the suspects could get jail sentences of up to 45 years. (Photo: PTI)

Former DMK Mayor, husband killed in Tamil Nadu triple homicide: Police

The killings came to light after the couple's daughter staying nearby visited the home to meet her parents. (Representational Image)

BJP involved in destabilising govts, horse trading: Ashok Gehlot

The chief minister said the Modi government had no concern for farmers, monsoon and the economy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham