Hyderabad: Special vans to ferry dogs used by security forces

Hyderabad: It is not only the commandos of the Indian Army and the Central paramilitary forces who are being equipped with latest gadgets and equipment. The dogs used by the forces during various operations are all set to get state-of-the art air-conditioned vehicles for themselves.

Besides the Army, paramilitary forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) use highly trained dogs of various breeds for their operations.

“The new vans would cater to the smooth transportation of dogs. The vehicles will be air-conditioned and can even be used for evacuation of dogs when injured,” government sources in New Delhi told Deccan Chronicle.

Officials from the Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB recently convened a meeting where the proposal was given the final touches and the orders are being placed shortly. As per the specifications, the vehicles will not only be maintain cabin temperatures between 21ºC and 25ºC, but will also have interiors which resemble a house with proper insulation on the walls, roof and floor.

The vehicle will have two compartments — one for the driver and another for the dogs and six handlers. It will have lights, a first aid box, removable stretchers, a small fridge, dustbin and a wash basin and even hooks for administering IV fluid. Large windows will be provided in the partition between the cabins.

“The cabin will be carpeted with rubberized water proof material. All walls and roof will be insulated with appropriate material to maintain the desired temperature,” they said adding it will have two flap doors with a folding ramp for easy alighting.

The vehicle will have a provision of four kennels and closed overhead cabins for storing medicines, other equipment, feed bags and luggage of the dog handlers. It has been left to the different security forces to decide on the colour of the vehicles.

There is a National Training Centre for Dogs at the Border Security Force Academy at Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh which trains dogs who are later launched in operations. They are trained in mine and narcotics detection and are used as trackers. Many of them have received awards. Both ITBP and CRPF have also used dogs for foot patrolling in Maoist-affected areas.

“Though the dogs are presently transported in ordinary vans, once we get the new vans, they will much more comfortable and give their best during operations. As per our requirements, some companies have come forward and we are in the process of finalising the vans shortly,” the sources said.