Fish die in Indira Park tank, bureaucrats blame Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 24, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Hussainsagar water was said to have been entering the Indira Park tank through a surplus weir.
Dead fish seen in the tank at the Indira Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: A diligent citizen reported the death of fish at the Indira Park tank and complained that officials were not taking any action on the matter. Instead, they were closing the complaints, she said.

Ms Deepika Yerramilli posted on her Twitter handle: “Disturbing to see the same scene repeatedly since a month. 25th June, 27th June, 18th, 19th, 21st, 23rd July..... lot of fishes dying in the pond in Indira Park.

 

Complaints to GHMC on deaf ears. Status shows complaints closed without any action (sic).”

Officials attributed the fish kill to contamination and lack of oxygen in the water body. A GHMC official said that surplus water from the Hussainsagar lake had entered the tank and was responsible for the death of fish.

Hussainsagar water was said to have been entering the Indira Park tank through a surplus weir. Due to the contamination, the bio-oxygen demand (BoD) had fallen in the tank.

The Pollution Control Board has ignored the issue despite complaints, sources said.

Asked about this, Secunderabad zonal commissioner C.N. Raghu Prasad said he had directed the urban biodiversity and the fisheries departments to send proposals to save the lake. He said the corporation would seek the help of the PCB and the Water Board to save the fish in the tank.

