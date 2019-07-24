Nation Current Affairs 24 Jul 2019 BSF officers asked t ...
BSF officers asked to spend 25 nights at Indo-Pak border

BSF officers in the Punjab frontier have also been asked to undertake similar measures.
New Delhi: The BSF has directed its battalion commanders to spend at least 25 nights in a month at a forward post along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in Jammu as part of its renewed efforts to fortify the “anti-infiltration” grid in this region.

According to sources the commandants and their second-in-command officers have been asked to strictly follow the directive and monitor their units to check “each and every” movement along this front, which is highly sensitive and vulnerable from the point of infiltration of terrorists from the Pakistani soil and unprovoked firing incidents.

 

The senior commanders of the force “have taken a serious view on inadequate night halts” undertaken by the field commanders in the recent past and hence they have been asked to now spend “at least” 25 night stops at border posts.

BSF officers in the Punjab frontier have also been asked to undertake similar measures. This order for night halt of battalion commanders in forward areas are for sometime. The strategy can be modified as per the prevailing situation, sources said. The battalion in-charges have also been asked to set up a tactical base or operational centre at one of the forward locations along the Jammu frontier to ensure that there is no let up in security and an effective vigil is maintained.

