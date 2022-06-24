  
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC announces support to BJP aspirant Draupadi Murmu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 24, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2022, 1:44 am IST
This is the second time that the YSRC extended its support to the BJP in the presidential elections
Draupadi Murmu. (Wikimedia Commons)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has extended his YSRC party’s support to the NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold the exalted post if she wins.

The chief minister believes that this is in line with the emphasis he has always given to the representation of the SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the power edifice. In the last three years, he has given importance to the uplift of these communities and even ensured they were well-represented in the cabinet. They occupy the lion's share of 70 per cent of the posts, under Jagan’s social justice concept.

 

The Opposition parties including Telugu Desam had demanded that the YSRC pressurise the BJP government to sanction Special Category Status (SCS) for AP in lieu of its support to the BJP’s presidential candidate. YSRC faced severe criticism for ignoring the SCS demand and its cordial relations with the BJP by putting aside the SCS demand.

However, Jagan will not be able to attend the event of filing of nomination by Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi due to the previously scheduled cabinet meeting. Instead, Rajya Sabha member and party parliamentary affairs leaders Vijaysai Reddy and Lok Sabha member Midhun Reddy will be present therei on Friday.

 

The YSRC welcomed the selection of Girijan woman Draupadi Murmu as a historical decision post-independence in India.

