  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2022 HC notice to KCR, of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC notice to KCR, officials: JH land at low rates to TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jun 24, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2022, 12:40 am IST
PIL sought the suspension of GO 47, dated May 11, 2022, which allotted govt land in various district headquarters to set up the TRS offices
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to top officials and TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to file counters within four weeks in response to a PIL that questioned the allotment of prime lands worth about Rs 500 crore in 33 district headquarters towns for a throwaway price of Rs 100 per square yard.

Apart from Rao, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Commissioner of Land Affairs (CCLA), the principal secretary, revenue, the Hyderabad Collector and Srinivas Reddy, TRS general secretary.

 

The PIL sought the suspension of Government Order 47, dated May 11, 2022, which allotted government land in various district headquarters to set up the TRS offices.

The petitioner, K. Maheswar Raj,  in particular, mentioned a land parcel measuring 4,935 square yards in NBT Nagar, Road No.1 2, Banjara Hills, (Survey No. 403/P of Shaikpet village) was given for the construction of the TRS Hyderabad office. The market value of the land, the PIL claimed, was Rs 2 lakh per square yard but it was allotted to the TRS for Rs 100 per square yard.

 

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for petitioner, said that the state government was the trustee of the land and it could not dole out government lands as it wished. He referred to observations made by the Supreme Court that "the State is the legal owner of the natural resources and the State is the trustee of the people and they (natural resources) should be used in the larger interest of the general public."

Prabhakar mentioned that government land worth crores of rupees had been given for the TRS office construction despite the fact that a party office already stood in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, which was constructed recently.

 

The petitioner also challenged the GO 167, issued on August 16, which stated that all recognised political parties would receive one acre of land in each of the 32 district headquarters at a nominal fee of Rs 100 per square yard.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, political parties, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

AIADMK co-coordinator O. Panneerselvam's supporters shout slogans as joint-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami's supporters hurl bottles after the former walked out of the party's General Council Meeting, in Chennai, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AIADMK meet ends in chaos

Draupadi Murmu. (Wikimedia Commons)

YSRC announces support to BJP aspirant Draupadi Murmu

A file photo of cocaine and ganja seized from the accused by Hyderabad police. (DC file photo)

Probe into drug cases hit by weak evidence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

ED asks Sonia to depose in July last week



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Expecting 7.5 pc economic growth rate this year: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mandaviya to chair crucial meeting with experts on rising COVID-19 cases

nion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Twitter/@mansukhmandviya)

Murmu to file papers Friday; gets Naveen, Nitish support

President candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps at the sweeps at the Purnandeswar Shiv temple in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha (PTI Photo)

Reforms unpleasant but will bear fruit: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->