AP approves Ambedkar name to Konaseema district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 24, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Nod was given for a Rs 15,000 crore green energy project and a massive job recruitment programme for the medical department
Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved the renaming of Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved the renaming of Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and the formation of new revenue divisions and zones.

The cabinet approved the changes made in the PRC GO as per the recommendations of the committee. It sanctioned the release of funds for the Amma Vodi scheme. Nod was given for a Rs 15,000 crore green energy project and there was the green signal for a massive job recruitment programme for the medical department.

 

After the meeting held in Velagapudi, Minister Venugopala Krishna said the cabinet has approved the Jagananna Ammavodi under which Rs 6594.6 crore will be disbursed to over 43 lakh mothers by way of help to send their children to school. The state government is committed to providing quality education and signed a pact with Byjus to guide students online, from classes 4 to 10.

The government would provide Tabs to 4.7 lakh students in Class 8.

The cabinet gave the nod to rename Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The ZP chairpersons of the old 13 districts will continue as the chairpersons for all the present 26 districts.

 

Power subsidy would be given aqua farmers having up to 10 acres, while this was given in the past for five acres. An R & R package for the displaced families of Vamsadhara Project, with an outlay of Rs 216.71 crore was approved.

The welfare calendar for July 2022 was approved, wherein Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be distributed on July 5, YSR Vahana Mitra on July 13, Kapu Nestam on July 19 and Jagananna Thodu on July 26.

The minister said all the welfare schemes are being implemented in a transparent manner and “we are even giving an opportunity to those who were left out by any chance, to reapply for the schemes if they are eligible.”

 

Permission has been granted to the green energy project being set up in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore to generate 3,700mw of power in a phased manner. Approvals were accorded for recruitment of 3,530 jobs in medical colleges along with 2,558 jobs in hospitals under the AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The cabinet approved providing a Group-1 job to Arjuna Awardee Jyoti Surekha and appointing her as deputy collector.

It gave the nod for recruitments in Raj Bhavan, as also for SIPB, 75 acres of land allotment to Wingtech Mobile manufacturing unit in EMC Tirupati, and pay-scales to aided colleges under AICTE norms. It canceled the disciplinary protection tribunal.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, amma vodi scheme, dr br ambedkar konaseema district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


