  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2022 Agnipath registratio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Agnipath registration opened by IAF, 3800 candidates register by 5pm Friday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 24, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
The online exam will be held between July 24 and 31. The provisional select list is expected to be out by December 1
IAF on Friday started recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme by opening the registration window. (Photo: IAF)
 IAF on Friday started recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme by opening the registration window. (Photo: IAF)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday started recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme by opening the registration window. Some 3,800 candidates had registered online by Friday evening, said a senior IAF official. The registration will be on till July 5.

The online exam will be held between July 24 and 31. The provisional select list is expected to be out by December 1. The course will commence on December 30.

 

The government had said that armed forces will hire 46,000 jawans in the age group of 17.5 to 21 years under Agnipath, the four-year short-term recruitment scheme. Of this, 40,000 will be for the Army and 3,000 each for the IAF and the Navy. In four years, the Army will recruit 1.75 lakh soldiers, Indian Navy 12,500 and Indian Air Force 15,400. From the fifth year the recruitment will be on the basis of personnel released from the service.

The Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the armed forces, different from the existing ranks.

The monthly salary of an 'Agniveer' in the first year of employment would be Rs 30,000 and the in-hand amount would be Rs 21,000 as Rs 9,000 would go to a corpus with an equal contribution of the government. Subsequently, the monthly salary in the second, third and fourth year will be Rs 33,000, Rs 36,500 and Rs 40,000.

 

They will also get applicable hardship and risk allowances. Each 'Agniveer' will get an amount of Rs 11.71 lakh as 'Seva Nidhi Package' after competion of the four-year term and it will be exempted from income tax. There will be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits and the new recruits will be provided.

Several parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the scheme. A number of opposition parties and military experts had slammed the scheme, contending it will adversely impact the operational capabilities of the armed forces. The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for 2022.

 

...
Tags: indian air force, agnipath scheme, agniveers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Subba Rao, who has coaching centres to train Army job aspirants at various locations in the Telugu states, was present on the day of the violence in the city, sources confirmed. — Representational image/PTI

Sec’bad riots mastermind produced before court

More than hundred years ago, a blind woman called Kondala Perumal approached this place, which used to be a small shrine, and prayed for her eyesight, said the priest. — DC Image

Bonalu at Lal Bazaar dates back to century

Expectations are that cotton may be cultivated in 4.10 lakh acres this Kharif season, up from the 3.85 in the last Kharif in Adilabad district. — Twitter

Paddy farmers shifting to cotton in Adilabad

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leaves Parliament House after NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Clueless on Maha MLAs: Assam CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM first proposer for Murmu as Prez

Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Murmu to file papers Friday; gets Naveen, Nitish support

President candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps at the sweeps at the Purnandeswar Shiv temple in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha (PTI Photo)

Reforms unpleasant but will bear fruit: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Monsoon likely to enter Andhra Pradesh in 48 hours, says MET department

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->