TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday hit out at the YSRCP-led government in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly misleading people with false COVID-19 vaccination figures.

TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram said that it was shameful that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that over 58.74 lakh doses were given in the state from June 1 to 22, when in fact, only 39.89 lakh doses were administered.

As per a TDP statement, these conflicting numbers were there in the claims and charts tweeted by the Government's Arogyandhra wing.

"The Government's faulty tweet was immediately removed after the TDP exposed the misinformation campaign of the ruling party. It was unfortunate that instead of ensuring transparency in the most crucial vaccination programme, the YCP regime was feeding false figures to the public. The CM should explain to the people why AP slipped to 22nd place in per capita inoculation on June 22 when it could create world record on June 20," Ram said while addressing a press conference here.

He further asserted that the Jagan government was caught red handed when it tried to cheat the people as usual with the false claims.

"It was bold enough to make the wrong claim of giving over 19 lakh doses from June 1 to 22. Also, the Government claimed to have received 46.46 lakh doses from the Centre as against only 41.69 lakh doses only. A wrong claim of receiving over 5 lakh doses was made," the statement said.

The TDP leader further said that the party had evidence available to prove the false information campaigns of the YSRCP Government.

"From June 1 to 22, AP gave just 39.89 lakh doses as against 60.70 lakh in Maharashtra, 50.85 lakh in Rajasthan, 88.53 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, 63.59 lakh in Karnataka, 49.22 lakh in West Bengal, 59.21 lakh in Gujarat and 55.93 lakh in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Ram demanded that the state government speed up both first and second dose vaccination in order to save the lives of the people in the face of the 'impending threat of the third wave'.