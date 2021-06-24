Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2021 SC directs state boa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC directs state boards to declare Class 12 internal assessment results by July 31

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2021, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 2:14 pm IST
A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari observed that each board will have to evolve their own scheme
The apex court was earlier informed by the Assam and Tripura governments that they have cancelled their state boards of Class 12 exam due to the pandemic. (PTI Photo)
 The apex court was earlier informed by the Assam and Tripura governments that they have cancelled their state boards of Class 12 exam due to the pandemic. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the state boards to declare internal assessment results of Class 12 examination by July 31, making it clear that there can't be a "fit-all" scheme and each board was autonomous and free to formulate its own evaluation method for students.

Stating that it will not pass any direction for having a uniform scheme for assessment across the country, the apex court directed the state boards to ensure that scheme be formulated at the earliest and not later than 10 days from Thursday.

 

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari observed that each board will have to evolve their own scheme.

We direct the boards to ensure that the scheme be formulated at the earliest and not later than 10 days from today and also declare the internal assessment results by July 31, 2021, like the time line specified for CBSE and CISCE, the bench said in its order.

The top court was hearing a plea which has sought directions to states to not hold board examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We make it clear that each board may formulate their own scheme. However, we further make it clear that we are not endorsing the correctness and validity of scheme that will be formulated by the concerned board.., the bench said.

 

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the bench was told by an advocate appearing in the matter that state boards which have cancelled the class 12 examinations amid the pandemic may be asked to have a uniform scheme for assessing students.

That may not be acceptable because every state board has their own scheme. It cannot be uniform. We are not going to direct for uniform scheme. Each board will have to evolve their own scheme, the bench said, adding that each board is different and autonomous.

It said each state boards have experts to advise them and there cannot be a uniform all India scheme for this.

 

There cannot be a fit-all scheme, the bench observed, adding, We have made it clear that each board is autonomous and they will have their own scheme.

The counsel appearing for Haryana school education board told the bench that the petitioner is seeking a uniform formula for assessment.

That we have already made it clear that each board can have their own scheme, the bench said.

The apex court noted in its order that state of Assam has filed an affidavit stating that examinations for class 10 and 12 have been cancelled and scheme is being formulated by the board for internal assessment of marks.

 

That be done expeditiously. In addition, the scheme must provide for a mechanism for redressal of grievance of students after declaration of results as done by the CBSE and CISCE, the bench said.

The top court also noted that National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled the board examinations and is in the process of formulating the scheme for assessment.

The apex court was earlier informed by the Assam and Tripura governments that they have cancelled their state boards of Class 12 exam due to the pandemic.

On June 17, the top court was informed that out of 28 states, six states have already conducted the board exams, 18 states have cancelled them, but four states (Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh) have not cancelled them as of now.

 

...
Tags: class 12, class 12 board exam, class 12 results, class 12 examination, internal assessment results
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Will be able to successfully conduct Class 12 board examination, AP govt tells SC
SC refuses to interfere with CBSE, CISCE's scheme for evaluating Class 12 students
Parents, students flag concerns over CBSE evaluation formulas for class 12 results
CBSE's 30:30:40 formula to evaluate Class 12 students gets go ahead from SC

Latest From Nation

Noting that Lakshadweep is a coral atoll, which means the islands are part of a living coral system, the scientists said this island system is facing the impacts of climate change. (Twitter)

Group of scientists seeks President's intervention to withdraw proposed LDAR

According to police, Rekha was distributing food kits when the two motorcycle-borne youths attacked her. (Representational image)

Former BJP corporator stabbed to death in Bengaluru

In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying

Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in defamation case

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in defamation case

In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying

India, US kick off mega wargame in Indian Ocean with eye on China

A view of US Navy Carrier Strike Group Ronald Reagan, ahead of a Passage Exercise with INS Kochi and INS Teg, during its transit through Indian Ocean Region on June 23 & 24. (PTI Photo)

Narada case: SC judge recuses from hearing pleas of CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister

As soon as a vacation bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Bose assembled to commence the day's proceedings, Justice Gupta said his brother judge is recusing himself from hearing these appeals. (PTI)

India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Lockdown curbs eased in restricted manner, public transport opens

The government has taken away the curbs on activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham