Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2021 Rahul Gandhi appears ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in defamation case

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
BJP legislator from Surat Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint against Gandhi in April 2019 under IPC Sections 499 and 500
In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?". (PTI file photo)
 In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?". (PTI file photo)

Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before a magistrate's court in Surat on Thursday to record his final statement in a criminal defamation suit filed by a Gujarat MLA over the former's remark on the "Modi surname".

BJP legislator from Surat Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint against Gandhi in April 2019 under IPC Sections 499 and 500, that deal with defamation.

 

A week back, Surat's Chief Judicial Magistrate A N Dave directed Gandhi to remain present in the court on June 24 to record his final statement in the case.

In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" while addressing a poll rally in 2019.

During the election rally held at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, Gandhi had reportedly asked, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as the common surname. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

 

Rahul Gandhi was the Congress president when he had made this remark.

Gandhi earlier appeared before the court in October 2019 and pleaded not guilty for his comment.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, defamation case
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat


Latest From Nation

The apex court was earlier informed by the Assam and Tripura governments that they have cancelled their state boards of Class 12 exam due to the pandemic. (PTI Photo)

SC directs state boards to declare Class 12 internal assessment results by July 31

Noting that Lakshadweep is a coral atoll, which means the islands are part of a living coral system, the scientists said this island system is facing the impacts of climate change. (Twitter)

Group of scientists seeks President's intervention to withdraw proposed LDAR

According to police, Rekha was distributing food kits when the two motorcycle-borne youths attacked her. (Representational image)

Former BJP corporator stabbed to death in Bengaluru

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu reports first Delta plus variant of Covid-19, a nurse from Chennai

On Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the Delta variant is found in 80 countries around the world, including India, and it is a variant of concern. (PTI Photo)

India reports 54,069 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 2.91 per cent

Students and citizens register for COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive for the people going abroad for education or employment, organised by the Karnataka government, in Bengaluru, June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

India reports 40 cases of Covid Delta Plus variant, most cases from four states

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India's active caseload declines to 6,43,194, lowest in 82 days

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on June 22, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham