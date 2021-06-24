No Delta variant infection in Vizag: DMHO

Nursing and medical staff wear PPE Kits and busy themselves in a conversation while they wait for Covid patients to treat them at CSR Ward inside King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

VISAKHAPATNAM: District medical and health officer Dr P. Satyanarayana scoffed at rumours and social media posts that Visakhapatnam had reported a case of the Delta variant along with 50 cases reported from various parts of the country.

Dr Suryanarayana said that they send one per cent of the total samples to the ICMR every week and get back reports of analysis. The institute would send back a detailed report if the Delta variant was found in any positive case.

“I also received several inquiries after a report was shown on TV channels but there is no truth in it,’’ the DMHO told DC on Thursday.

He said, however, that the health system in Vizag district has been put in place to meet any challenges. He advised that though the trends have been showing a decline in positive cases, there were chances of it bouncing back if people lowered their guard.

He said that he has seen people swarming around markets without masks and jostling close to each other after the curfew was relaxed on Monday.

Several health officials also advised the public to maintain Covid protocol to ensure their own safety. They said it was advisable if the traders and people imposed self-lockdown like in several developed countries that fought the virus successfully.