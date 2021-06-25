Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2021 Vaccine hesitancy is ...
Vaccine hesitancy is very real

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 25, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 6:54 am IST
It was in this context that the special vaccination drive taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has fallen behind target
 There are also those who fear men might lose their virility if they got vaccinated. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Despite the general demand for Covid-19 vaccination, an increasing number of people is not ready to get vaccinated. Fear over the vaccine causing health complications in future is one reason.

“Misinformation” is being spread on social media platforms, and there are those who suspect the health authorities are not speaking the truth about the side-effects.

 

There are also those who fear men might lose their virility if they got vaccinated. Word also spread that the vaccines are being targeted against one community.

It was in this context that the special vaccination drive taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has fallen behind the target of vaccinating everyone from the high-risk groups – those who are out in the field on a daily basis.

“All our bill collectors, sanitation workers and officials were out in the field trying to get everyone in the high risk groups enroll for vaccination. Many refused to get vaccinated and some claimed they were already vaccinated. Many people have a negative mindset on getting vaccinated,” said Sanjay Singh, GHMC assistant commissioner.

 

A TTE of the South Central Railway said: “I refused to get vaccinated when the SCR arranged for its staff to get the shots. We interact with many people a day. When I refused, the authorities asked me to give an undertaking that if I get any infection, I alone will be there to face the consequences. So, I got vaccinated.”

Dr Radhika Acharya, a clinical psychologist, said “Data on Coronavirus keeps changing. Based on research findings, scientists are working hard to find a cure for the virus. There is confusion over the virus’ mutations and how the variants may behave. Along with this, there are those who are bent on making money from this misery. People should avoid indulging in speculations and follow government recommendations in their best interests.”

 

Dr Ashish Chauhan, from Apollo Hospitals, said, “Covid vaccination is like any other vaccination. It is reasonably safe and it should be taken as per advice from doctors.”

