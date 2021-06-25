APPSC to clear doubts of aspirants on group-1 exam

The official said the APPSC is ready to clear the doubts of Group-1 aspirants. (Representative Image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) refuted allegations about illegalities in the selection of candidates for Group-1 posts under the sports quota. APPSC member Sk Salaam Babu said that the allegations levelled by a few people were “baseless and totally false”. He said that APPSC was ready to clear all doubts of the candidates regarding the selection.

Speaking with the media here on Thursday, Salaam Babu said it was untrue that 70 candidates had been selected for Group-1 posts under the sports quota. On the allegations of change of Group-1 booklets in Kakinada and Srikakulam exam centres, he said that the APPSC replaces damaged booklets from the buffer stocks; hence the booklets were provided according to norms and there was no chance for any illegality.

Salaam Babu said that there are no anomalies in the digital valuation of Group-1 exam papers as the APPSC had intimated aspirants about the digital valuation a year ago. He said that the APPSC had studied the digital valuation processes in several states for two months and approved its implementation in the state. He said that there was a separate wing to look after the question paper setting and answer paper valuation, and there is no involvement of others.

The official said the APPSC is ready to clear the doubts of Group-1 aspirants.

Salaam Babu said that unemployed persons had asked the APPSC to increase the number of posts in the job calendar, and the commission had forwarded them to the government and was awaiting a decision.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Karnam Malleswari, the only Indian woman weightlifter to win an Olympic medal, on her appointment as Vice Chancellor of the first Sports University by the Delhi government.

Governor Harichandan said Malleswari had become a household name in the country after she won the bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The Governor said Karnam Malleswari is an inspiration to sportspersons in the country, having won 29 international medals including 11 gold medals in the World Championships, Asian Weightlifting Championships etc. and has been conferred the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Governor Harichandan said it is a proud moment for the people of the state that Malleswari, who hails from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University.